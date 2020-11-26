Storms rage across Israel, causing massive floods across the country

Heavy rain and strong winds across Israel have caused massive floods and damages across the country.The train station in Herzliya has been closed due to a flooding in the area and rail services will not stop at the station. Alternate means of transportation have been devised to allow people from the area to arrive to Tel Aviv University station. Several major roads, including Highway 2 and Highway 5 have been blocked due heavy rainfall. Firefighting teams operated in the Kfar Saba area to help with flooding over several streets. The firefighting teams further reported that several houses, elevators and parking lots have been flooded as well. Several people have required medical attention due to the cold weather - overnight a 95-year-old man who was found on the street with a very low body temperature was hospitalized at Barzilai Medical Center, and well as a 37-year-old who was swept away by strong currents and suffered from hypothermia. He released from hospital after a short treatment.In January, massive floods caused a man and a woman to drown in an elevator in Tel Aviv.
