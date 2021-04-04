Strategic adviser questions Bennett's ability to replace Netanyahu

Yamina head Naftali Bennett does not have what it takes to become the next prime minister, according to strategic adviser Ronen Tzur. Tzur questioned Bennett's mental resilience and said that he lacks the ability to lead the pro-change bloc and replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview given to Radio 103 FM on Sunday. "Getting out of this mess will take time," he said. "It's simple in the sense of gathering supporters, but complex because Bennett needs to reach a personal decision and agree to become prime minister," he added. "It's a question of character, ideology and mental resilience that he does not yet posses." He added that Netanyahu's offer to Bennett and Sa'ar to join a right-wing government led by him will end with the merger of Yamina into the Likud and will lead to a fifth round of elections.Tzur came under fire on February last year for previously comparing former US President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.Considered a personal adviser to Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the time, Netanyahu called on Gantz to fire Tzur immediately. After his controversial remarks drew Netanyahu's attention, however, Tzur apologized and called Trump "the bravest president of the US and the most significant one for Israel’s security in latest generations."
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.