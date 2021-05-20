Strike to be held in Umm al-Fahm following death of 17-year-old by police

The Higher Arab Monitoring Committee in Israel announced a day of mourning and a general strike in Umm al-Fahm on Thursday following the death of 17-year-old Muhammad Mahmid Qiyan on Wednesday, N12 reported.

Qiyan was killed after being shot by undercover police officers while sitting in a car with his friends.

Arab officials have demanded an official investigation into Qiyan's death, with the monitoring committee announcing a day of mourning in his memory.

"On behalf of shahid Muhammad Qiyan's family, the Umm al-Fahm municipality and the Arab Monitoring Committee hold the Israel Police fully responsible for the murder of late Muhammad," a statement by the committee read. "Tomorrow, Thursday, will mark a day of grief and a general strike in the city of Umm al-Fahm ."

Following the announcement, Arab medical teams in hospitals across Israel have said they will stand for a moment of silence at 3:00 p.m. Thursday as a sign of solidarity with Qiyan.



On Tuesday, The Arab-Israeli sector held a major strike across Israel and the West Bank to express solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The nationwide strike was also organized by the Arab High Monitoring Committee, in response to “the war and attack on the Palestinians in Jerusalem, on Sheikh Jarrah and al-Aqsa Mosque.” The strike itself encompassed the entire Arab work sector, with the exception of the private education system and the Arab health sector.

