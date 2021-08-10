Strippers' Union petitions High Court, claim lap dances not prostitution

An appeal by a group of women who work as strippers, known as the Strippers' Union, to change a section in the State Attorney's directive that classifies lap dances as prostitution was denied on Tuesday.

The women had submitted the appeal against a part of section 2.2 of the State Attorney's directive, which outlines policies for authorities related to handling offenses related to prostitution. Lap dances, described in detail in the directive, "may certainly fall under the category of prostitution," according to the section. However, "it is clear that strip shows do not fall under the definition of the term, and that there are some acts that are borderline and may challenge authorities and the prosecution as to whether they are prostitution," the section continues.

The petitioners claimed that the State Attorney overstepped its role when making the determination regarding lap dances and that the resulting directive is not clear. The petitioners also claimed that the directive hurts their freedom to work.

The appeal was denied because the women had not exhausted other channels for making the change in coordination with the relevant authorities, the court said, according to Maariv. Other than an unanswered email sent by the petitioners to the State Attorney, the court was not aware of additional attempts by the group to change the directive in cooperation with the relevant authorities and so the court dismissed the petition.

The petitioners were ordered to pay NIS 3,000 for legal expenses. The lawyer representing the women said that the group would work to change the directive through contact with the State Attorney, Maariv reported.

