The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Students working fewer hours due to COVID-19, Shoresh study warns

Several data sources were used to calculate the true extent of COVID-19 damage among students.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 16:23
OVERSHADOWED BY heavily funded Orthodox outreach groups, pluralistic options on campus are either small or non-existent. Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem study in 2018. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
OVERSHADOWED BY heavily funded Orthodox outreach groups, pluralistic options on campus are either small or non-existent. Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem study in 2018.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Israel students between the ages of 18 to 24 work less hours than non-students while being roughly one third (29%) among that age group, Shoresh Institute Vice-President Prof. Ayal Kimhi found in a recent study.  
The salary of such students in that age group was lower as well.  
A student who is before the age of 24-years of age would earn NIS 3,395 per month to the NIS 3,752 a non-student would make. This minor difference might be the result of the better educated group working in jobs which offer more pay per-hour than menial jobs.  
“Everybody is releasing studies that talk about the damage currently being suffered by students,” Kimhi told the Post. “Yet such studies don’t always have solid data to back them up as this study has.”
What he means is that by asking a group of people subjective questions such as “are Zoom classes effective?” Or “were you hurt by the COVID-19 lockdown policy?” The answers obtained would be subjective.
“Who wasn’t hurt because of COVID-19?” He pointed out. Solid data, “is what makes this study unique.”  
Because the Central Bureau of Statistics doesn’t ask subjects if they are students or not, Kimhi and his team used a bit of statistical detective work.
By taking figures provided by the CBS for 2020 and comparing them to the various occupations studied in the 2018 Household Expenditure Survey data they were able to prove that indeed, students are financially hurt by COVID-19 more than other groups.
Education is of course age related, with the number of students in each age group dropping - to 26% among those aged between 25 to 29 and 13% between the ages of 30 to 34 years of age.
“Right now everybody is talking about “The Lost Generation,” an imprecise term as I don’t know if it really is a generation,” he said, “but it is very clear that Israel must have high-quality skilled people if it wishes to continue being a leading society in terms of science and technology.”  
“When young people aren’t offered help to finish their studies, we run the risk of losing them,” he said, “and we may never get them back. Israel must find solutions for the whole of next year. Not only during the first week of the academic year.”


Tags students Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government needs to pass a state budget now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu turning Israel into an unhealthy democracy? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Can Israeli democracy be hijacked? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by