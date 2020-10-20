Students working fewer hours due to COVID-19, Shoresh study warns

Israel students between the ages of 18 to 24 work less hours than non-students while being roughly one third (29%) among that age group, Shoresh Institute Vice-President Prof. Ayal Kimhi found in a recent study. The salary of such students in that age group was lower as well. student who is before the age of 24-years of age would earn NIS 3,395 per month to the NIS 3,752 a non-student would make. This minor difference might be the result of the better educated group working in jobs which offer more pay per-hour than menial jobs. “Everybody is releasing studies that talk about the damage currently being suffered by students,” Kimhi told the Post. “Yet such studies don’t always have solid data to back them up as this study has.” What he means is that by asking a group of people subjective questions such as “are Zoom classes effective?” Or “were you hurt by the COVID-19 lockdown policy?” The answers obtained would be subjective. “Who wasn’t hurt because of COVID-19?” He pointed out. Solid data, “is what makes this study unique.” Because the Central Bureau of Statistics doesn’t ask subjects if they are students or not, Kimhi and his team used a bit of statistical detective work. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });By taking figures provided by the CBS for 2020 and comparing them to the various occupations studied in the 2018 Household Expenditure Survey data they were able to prove that indeed, students are financially hurt by COVID-19 more than other groups. Education is of course age related, with the number of students in each age group dropping - to 26% among those aged between 25 to 29 and 13% between the ages of 30 to 34 years of age. “Right now everybody is talking about “The Lost Generation,” an imprecise term as I don’t know if it really is a generation,” he said, “but it is very clear that Israel must have high-quality skilled people if it wishes to continue being a leading society in terms of science and technology.” “When young people aren’t offered help to finish their studies, we run the risk of losing them,” he said, “and we may never get them back. Israel must find solutions for the whole of next year. Not only during the first week of the academic year.”A