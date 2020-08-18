The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Sudan Foreign Ministry says it looks forward to peace with Israel - report

An agreement with Sudan would be the fourth treaty between Israel and an Arab country.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 18, 2020 18:36
Sudanese protesters shout slogans and wave flags during a rally honouring fallen protesters at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan July 18, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
Sudan looks forward to a peace agreement with Israel, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Sky News Arabia. His words followed the announcement last week of a pending peace deal between the Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The only other two peace agreements Israel has with Arab states are the 1979 one with Egypt and the 1994 one with Jordan.
Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "Israel, Sudan and the entire region will benefit from the peace agreement and together they can build a better future for all the peoples of the region. We will do everything necessary to make this vision a reality."
An agreement with Sudan would be the fourth such treaty. The US and Israel have said that it expects more deals with Arab countries to follow the deal with the UAE.
"There is no reason for the continuation of hostility between Sudan and Israel," the Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman said. "We do not deny the existence of contacts between the two countries."
Both Israel and Sudan would benefit from such an agreement, the spokesman said.
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry looks forward to talks to that effect with its Israeli counterparts so that an agreement can be signed, he said.
UAE’s decision to make peace with Israel was a "bold and courageous move that charts the right course for the rest of the Arab countries,” the spokesman said.
Netanyahu predicted on Monday that more Arab nations would follow UAE.


