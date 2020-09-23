The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Sudanese leaders return without Israel normalization deal

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 17:22
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.
Sudanese transitional leader Adbel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok returned to Khartoum from Abu Dhabi on Wednesday without a final deal for aid from the US and normalization with Israel.
"The discussions were characterized by seriousness and frankness and dealt with a number of issues of common interest, foremost of which is the issue of removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and other restrictions imposed by the US," a statement from Burhan's office reads.
Another issue that came up was "the future of Arab-Israeli peace, which leads to stability in the region and preserves the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state in accordance with the vision of the two-state solution, and the role that Sudan is expected to play in achieving this peace."
Burhan and Hamdok met with US National Security Council senior director for Gulf Affairs Brig.-Gen. Miguel Correa, as well as diplomats from the United Arab Emirates, seeking $3bn. in financial aid.
The US would like Khartoum to normalize ties with Israel. Burhan met with Netanyahu in Uganda in February, and the matter came up in Netanyahu's meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week.
Khartoum is where the Arab League decided on its "three noes" in 1967: no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel and no negotiations with Israel.
Burhan is thought to be more in favor of normalization with Israel than Hamdok, who is concerned about public opinion. Burhan believes that ties with Israel will help extricate Sudan from its economic and humanitarian crisis.
Sudan also seeks to be removed from the state sponsors of terrorism list, which it has been on since 1993.
The US also has a number of conditions for Sudan to be removed from the state sponsor of terror list, including paying $300 million to families killed in terrorist attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. Congress would have to pass a bill giving Sudan immunity from future lawsuits by victims of terror.
Hamdok and Burhan are expected to bring the details of the talks before state institutions in the coming days in order to come up with a joint position on the matter "that fulfills the interests and aspirations of the Sudanese people," Burhan's office stated.
Hamdok and Burhan became the country's leaders after dictator Omar al-Bashir was toppled in April 2019. The new regime has sought to distance itself from religious extremism.
Under Bashir, Sudan had become a hub for Iranian ammunition transfers, including to Hamas. Israel bombed an Iranian rocket warehouse outside Khartoum in 2012.


