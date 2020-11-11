Suicide prevention funds for olim allegedly ‘not transferred’ to NGOs

Allegations have been made that the Health Ministry has failed to transfer some NIS 17 million allocated by the Finance Ministry to organizations involved in combatting suicide among new immigrants. Chairman of the Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee MK David Bitan asserted during a committee hearing on Tuesday that the Finance Ministry had transferred the money to the Health Ministry but without directly conditioning its use for combatting suicide. Instead, said Bitan, the Health Ministry used the money for other purposes and said the Finance Ministry should take the money back. A Finance Ministry representative present at the hearing said the Treasury had indeed set aside NIS 17 million for organizations working against suicide, but said that the Health Ministry had not used all of the funds. However, a Health Ministry official insisted that Health Minister Yuli Edelstein had allocated NIS 6 million to the Education Ministry for combatting suicide, and another NIS 9.5 million for emergency hotlines for suicide prevention. It was unclear if these funds were intended for the immigrant community however. David Koren, the director of the Eran organization for suicide prevention, noted in the hearing that the Health Ministry had cut the budget it allocates to his organization in half, from NIS 2.7 million annually to NIS 1.3 million.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The Health Ministry representative responded that this was due to general cuts across all ministries to NGO budgets of 30%, although that would not account for the 50% cut to Eran’s budget. Bitan expressed anger and said that budget cuts to NGOS, including those dealing with suicide prevention, was unreasonable when budgets of other government departments and programs were being increased.“The NGOs are doing [suicide prevention] work voluntarily instead of you and in return you are cutting their budgets,” Bitan demanded of the Health Ministry representative angrily, calling the situation “a disgrace.”He said that he would demand the Health Ministry give a full accounting of the NIS 17 million allocated by the Finance Ministry for this issue. The Diaspora Affairs Ministry is now finalizing a program for suicide prevention which was presented at the committee hearing, including a telephone hotline with counselors who can speak English, French, Russian, Spanish and Amharic. The program will receive NIS 2.2 million from the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.