Support for Netanyahu dropping, Bennett soaring in new poll

If elections were held today, Likud would drop two seats to 34 seats, while Yamina would rise eight seats to 14 seats.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 15, 2020 11:01
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett looks at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to an Israeli army base in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, November 24, 2019 (photo credit: ATEF SAFADI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett looks at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to an Israeli army base in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, November 24, 2019
(photo credit: ATEF SAFADI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
As support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to fall, former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party has seen rising popularity amid the coronavirus crisis, with a poll by 103FM finding that the party would garner 14 seats if elections were held today (eight more than in the March elections), while Likud would earn 34 seats (two less than in the March elections).
Likud voters are split on the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, with 41% of Likud voters saying that they believe the government has failed in dealing with the crisis.
In the most recent anti-government protests, thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of the Prime Minister's official residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem on Tuesday to protest against corruption and Netanyahu's continued governance. Later in the evening, protesters began to block roads and the light rail, leading to clashes as police attempted to open up roadways. 50 protesters were arrested.

A Channel 13 poll earlier this week found that 45% of respondents thought that the government should appoint former defense minister Naftali Bennett to manage the coronavirus crisis.
If elections were held today, the Likud, Yesh Atid, the Joint List and Yamina would garner the most votes, with Yesh Atid earning 16 seats and the Joint List earning 14 seats.
Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu and Shas would each earn nine seats, while United Torah Judaism and Meretz would earn seven seats.
If the right-wing bloc were to be split between Likud, the haredi parties and Yamina, it would hold 64 seats. If the left-wing bloc were to be split between Yesh Atid, Meretz and Blue and White, it would hold 32 seats. It is unclear how blocs would be split up if elections were held today. Yamina left the right-wing bloc after the March elections after a falling out with Netanyahu.
Otzma Yehudit, Gesher, HaBayit HaYehudi and Labor would not pass the electoral threshold.
The survey was conducted by Panels Politics.
Tobias Siegal and Alex Winston contributed to this report.


