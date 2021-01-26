Supreme Court lets police check phones of PM’s PR people

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ended a more than year-long controversy, finally holding that the police can review the cellphones of top aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Ofer Golan, Yonatan Orich, and two other aides, all of whom allegedly intimidated a key witness in the bribery cases against Netanyahu

Golan and Orich are senior public relations advisers to Netanyahu, giving the ruling out-sized political significance.

Allegedly, Netanyahu’s top public relations people sent staff members with a megaphone to drive past the house of the prime minister ’s longtime confidant turned state witness Shlomo Filber, broadcasting intimidating messages designed to get him to recant his accusations that Netanyahu perpetrated bribery in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair.

The case could have significant electoral consequences since Netanyahu has made the Police and the legal establishment’s credibility a focus of his campaign and it is part of a spin-off case to Case 4000 against the prime minister.

If the two officials get off with no charges, law enforcement will view that as a blow to their efforts to protect Case 4000 state’s witnesses from intimidation – the charge Golan, Orich and the two others are accused of.

The case dates back to fall 2019 and has already gone all the way to the Supreme Court once before, then back down to the magistrate's court and finally now back up to the country's highest court again for a final decision.

On December 25, 2019, the two advisers had obtained their first win when Supreme Court Justice Yosef Elron sent the case back to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court, leaving open the possibility of denying the police access to evidence from their cellphones.

Elron ordered the lower court to decide whether the basis of the Police’s current application to review evidence in the two senior officials’ cellphones was based on earlier police actions accessing those cellphones without a proper legal basis.

He said that if the Police’s current application was based on the prior misconduct, their application would be denied, but if the court found that they had an independent basis for searching the cellphones beyond their past misconduct, the cellphone searching could go forward.

ON DECEMBER 15, Elron had heard a fiery legal debate over whether Golan and Orich orchestrated an intimidation campaign against Filber, a key state’s witness in Case 4000 against Netanyahu, or whether they are innocent and the police accessed their cellphones improperly without obtaining a court-issued warrant.

In addition, the case implicates the broader debate about police interrogation tactics and the ongoing verbal war between Netanyahu and the legal establishment.

In November 2019, the Tel Aviv District Court endorsed allowing the Police to hack the Netanyahu advisers’ cellphones to probe for evidence that they tried to intimidate Filber, hoping he would retract his finger-pointing at the prime minister.

Representing Netanyahu and his advisers, Amit Hadad told Elron on December 15 that the Police must not get away with having abused the rights of Netanyahu’s advisers.

He said that the court should penalize the Police for slowly accessing four separate cellphones in the investigation over several days.

Hadad said that since there is a clear pattern of the Police ignoring procedure and since it had enough evidence to conclude its probe, it should not be allowed to more fully search the cellphones in question.

Previous lower courts approved the Police request to review the cellphones more fully, despite the court having criticized its conduct of initially reviewing the cellphones without advising Netanyahu’s advisers that they had the right to refuse the police request.

Effectively, both the district and magistrate’s courts had already previously said that the Police had violated standard procedures, but that substantively it still had a right to review the cellphone’s content due to the charges against Golan and Orich.

This seemed to be the final view adopted by justices Noam Sohlberg and George Kara.

Justice Hanan Melcer voted in the minority to deny the Police request to review their cellphones due to the police misconduct.

The state lawyer told Elron on December 15 that the cases would fall apart without a full search of the cellphones in question.

Moreover, the state lawyer told the Supreme Court that the legal issues involved were complex and that even if the police conduct was not ideal, it was far from a serious violation.