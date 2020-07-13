The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer's appeal to delay extradition

Following the Supreme Court's decision, Leifer's trial will continue as usual.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 13, 2020 01:43
MALKA LEIFER, surrounded by Israel Prison Service guards, covers her face in Jerusalem District Court on February 14, 2018. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
The Supreme Court rejected sex offender Malka Leifer's request to reexamine the ruling made by the Jerusalem District Court determining that Leifer is fit to stand trial, Walla reported. 
The ruling comes in accordance to an appeal filed by Leifer's attorneys last week, concerning the ruling by the Jerusalem District Court that Leifer is mentally fit to be extradited to Australia to stand trial there.

The attorneys requested a delay in the execution of the court’s decision to resume extradition proceedings pending the decision on the appeal filed last week. They also wished to present new evidence – a document by a medical officer in the Israel Prison Service (IPS) rejecting the court’s decision and stating that Leifer is, in fact, suffering from mental health issues.
Her attorneys pointed to a decision by a court in 2016 to halt all legal processes against Leifer due to medical opinions stating that Leifer suffered from mental conditions and is unfit to stand trial.

Leifer’s legal representatives also stated that despite the opinion of a panel of experts that Leifer was faking her mental illness, she has been receiving anti-psychotic drug treatment that could adversely affect her health for two years, from expert psychiatrists in the IPS.
“We weren’t really surprised that the sex criminal Malka Leifer filed an appeal on the decision,” said the Magen La’Kehilot Yehudiot organization in response to the appeal.
Leifer is wanted in Australia on 74 counts of sexual abuse and rape of minors. She claimed mental illness since extradition proceedings began in 2014, but the court ruled against those claims in May. Leifer has been declared fit for extradition and to stand trial in Australia, and her hearing was set for July 16.
Tzvi Joffre and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report
 
 


