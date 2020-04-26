The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Survey: Israeli Arabs, Haredim feel more connected to Israel than ever

Some 77% of Israeli Arabs said they feel that they are a part of Israel and share in its problems, as did 93.5% of ultra-Orthodox.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 26, 2020 18:01
Israeli flag (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli flag
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israelis, including Israeli Arabs, feel more connected to Israel and its challenges than ever before, a survey by the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute found. 
The survey found that 90% of Israelis (92.5% among Jewish Israelis and 77% among Arab Israelis) said they feel that they are a part of Israel and share in its problems. These are the highest results for this question in the past decade. Between 2014 and 2019, the rate of Arab Israelis answering the same question positively ranged between 35% and 62%, and Jewish Israelis varied between 83% and 87%. Most noticeable was a surge in among the ultra-Orthodox to 93.5%, from 68.5% a year earlier. 
In evaluating Israel's successes and failures over its 72-year history, 63.5% of Israelis (67% of Jewish Israelis and 44% of Arab Israelis) said that the country's success rate exceeds its failure rate, compared to only 8% who think more failures can be counted. 22% claim that there is a similar degree of successes and failures.
“The coronavirus epidemic, with all the restrictions and difficulties it imposes on us all, seems to also have a positive impact on Israeli society," said Dr. Or Anabi, a researcher at the Guttman center at the Israel Democracy Institute. "Today, a few days before Israel celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, a majority of the public feels part of the State of Israel and shares in its problems. The level of cohesion in Israeli society is at the highest rate we have measured in the past decade.”
The results were part of an ongoing survey IDI is doing to track the mood of the country as the coronavirus pandemic crisis unfolds. Anabi noted that many of the variables he had intended to track were stable over the first month. 
"Each survey we have done has shown that the level of trust in public officials is about 44%, trust in government health officials is about 66%, and trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is around 55%, with fluctuations of a few points here and there," Anabi said. There has been an overall decline in peoples' stress levels, with the average Israeli rating his stress level at 5.1 on a scale of 1-10, compared to 5.64 at the beginning of the month, he noted. 
Asked whether the government's response to the crisis was exaggerated, 57.9% said it was not exaggerated, and 37.4% thought it was overblown. Regarding whether the media is overstating the crisis, the results were split, with 47.8% saying yes and 47.6% saying no. 
In terms of consuming information, Israelis said they most trust interviews with scientists and medical professionals, with 76.1% saying they found those trustworthy. 51.5% said they trust television reports, 49.4% trust online news sites, and only 17.4% said they trust what they read on social media. 
When will the crisis be over? 21.5% of Israelis said it would be 6 months to a year, 20.1% said it would be 3-6 months, 16.8% said 1-2 months, 16.5% said 2-3 months, and 9.8% said it would be more than a year. Just 7.4% thought the crisis would be done in a month or less. 


Tags independence day Israel Democracy Institute Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Balancing values in the context of coronavirus in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide is indefensible By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Andrea Stricker COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand? By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by