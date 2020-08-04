Suspect arrested in assault on gay Arabs in Jaffa

Police who arrived at the scene of the assault were provided with hard footage which spread through social media and collected evidence and eyewitness testimony from the scene.

A group of Bedouin passersby saw the two gay Arab men at the Jaffa port and attacked them and threw them into the water, according to 103FM.

Albait Almokhtalef, The Different House – for Empowering the Arab LGBT Community, stated that, after hearing "complicated" eyewitness accounts, they could not "unequivocally determine the specific circumstances."

The incident reportedly began after sexual comments were made by the two gay men. Bar Shem-Ur from the Hazinor television program told 103FM that a representative from the Albait Almokhtalef told him that the two "provoked" the group of Bedouins and should have known better. When asked if it sounded reasonable that the response was to beat the two men, the representative responded that "that's how it is. You don't see that gay Arabs are attacked in Jaffa every day?"

The suspect was arrested on Monday and brought in for questioning at the Jaffa police station. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault and racist offenses.

Israel Police will request that his arrest be extended on Tuesday morning as the investigation continues.