Suspected cyberattack targets Israeli shipping software service

Amital informed its customers that it is investigating "a cyber incident that is part of parallel events at the national level," according to Globes. The company later updated that it was being targeted by an advanced persistent threat, which means that the attacker was attempting to establish a long term presence on the company's network.

The attack reportedly targeted one of the servers belonging to Amital, raising concerns that package deliveries could be affected as the affected server could not be used temporarily.

Companies that use Amital include FedEx Trade Networks, Mentfield and Orian, among others, according to Globes. While the company originally reported that no direct damage was caused to Amital and that no data was leaked, the evaluation of the situation seems to have changed since.

The company updated last week that the National Cyber Directorate is concerned that the attackers are from a foreign country and are aiming to disrupt the entire industry. Amital stated that it is working to strengthen its cyber defense systems.

The first attack was identified about two weeks ago, Ynet reported on Friday, adding that Amital has managed to stop the attackers from hacking into their systems, although the attack attempts on the company are continuing. The identity of the attackers is still unknown.

The incident is not expected to affect packages delivered through Israel Post, according to Globes.

The attack comes after thousands of documents containing personal information were leaked in a recent ransom attack on the Shirbit insurance company. Black Shadow, the hacker group behind the attack, threatened to sell the data to foreign intelligence services and private bodies.

Shirbit reportedly has many government employees among its clients.

The attack also comes as shipments of coronavirus vaccines have begun entering Israel.

"The cyber attack on dozens of shipping companies is no surprise. As has always been said, 'a cyber attack is not a question of if but when,' and yet, the fact that the economy facilitates the success of such attacks is the real problem the state is not educated to deal with," said Einat Meyron, a cyber security consultant. "Business information in the hands of a hostile factor is a huge strategic and economic issue, no less than weapons, and it is something that can certainly, with attention and corporate responsibility, be reduced to the point of neutralizing the impact."

