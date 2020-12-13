The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Suspected cyberattack targets Israeli shipping software service

The National Cyber Directorate is concerned that the attackers are from a foreign country and are aiming to disrupt the entire industry.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 11:01
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
A suspected cyberattack has targeted the Amital software company which provides software solutions for customs clearance, Israeli media reported over the weekend.
Amital informed its customers that it is investigating "a cyber incident that is part of parallel events at the national level," according to Globes. The company later updated that it was being targeted by an advanced persistent threat, which means that the attacker was attempting to establish a long term presence on the company's network.
The attack reportedly targeted one of the servers belonging to Amital, raising concerns that package deliveries could be affected as the affected server could not be used temporarily.
Companies that use Amital include FedEx Trade Networks, Mentfield and Orian, among others, according to Globes. While the company originally reported that no direct damage was caused to Amital and that no data was leaked, the evaluation of the situation seems to have changed since.
The company updated last week that the National Cyber Directorate is concerned that the attackers are from a foreign country and are aiming to disrupt the entire industry. Amital stated that it is working to strengthen its cyber defense systems.
The first attack was identified about two weeks ago, Ynet reported on Friday, adding that Amital has managed to stop the attackers from hacking into their systems, although the attack attempts on the company are continuing. The identity of the attackers is still unknown.
The incident is not expected to affect packages delivered through Israel Post, according to Globes.
The attack comes after thousands of documents containing personal information were leaked in a recent ransom attack on the Shirbit insurance company. Black Shadow, the hacker group behind the attack, threatened to sell the data to foreign intelligence services and private bodies.
Shirbit reportedly has many government employees among its clients.
The attack also comes as shipments of coronavirus vaccines have begun entering Israel.
"The cyber attack on dozens of shipping companies is no surprise. As has always been said, 'a cyber attack is not a question of if but when,' and yet, the fact that the economy facilitates the success of such attacks is the real problem the state is not educated to deal with," said Einat Meyron, a cyber security consultant. "Business information in the hands of a hostile factor is a huge strategic and economic issue, no less than weapons, and it is something that can certainly, with attention and corporate responsibility, be reduced to the point of neutralizing the impact."


Tags cyber security israel cyber security Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by