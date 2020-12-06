Suspects caught red handed stealing produce from Gaza border fields

Border Police and HaShomer HaChadash volunteers arrested four suspects on Saturday after they were seen stealing 154kg of produce from agricultural fields in the Gaza Strip.

The suspects were caught in the act in two locations as they were noticed by the security forces during regular patrol activities stealing produce and putting it in their vehicle.

Among the produce stolen were oranges, clementines, grapefruits, tomatoes, various kinds of peppers, potatoes, eggplant, lemons and zucchinis.

One of the workers was a resident of the southern settlement of Mivtahim, a second from Ofakim, and two were foreign workers.

Stealing produce is an unfortunately common phenomenon in Israel, the general goal being to steal the items then sell them illegally to merchants and other buyers. In 2019 following a major theft of avocados and watermelons, police released a report detailing that this type of theft has a major impact on the Israeli market and economy.