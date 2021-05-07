Swastika painted onto car in Negev kibbutz

"We are shocked by the swastika painted tonight in Kibbutz Hatzerim by antisemitic thieves who broke into vehicles," The Negev Rescue Committee and the Zionist organization I m Tirtzu expressed their indigence.

According to their account of the incident one of the robbers came across a woman from the Kibbutz who began to shout out, and tried to attack her. He stopped after she began screaming even louder.

"We share this outcry and call on law enforcement to give us our lives back, governance now!" The two organizations declared.

