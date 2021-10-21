The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Swedish FM raps Palestinians for corruption on Ramallah visit

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde called on the Palestinian Authority to fight its own corruption, but did not threaten to slash aid to Palestinian NGOs if the corruption will not be curbed.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 20:42
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde (L) and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (R). October 18, 2021. (photo credit: JORGE NOVOMINSKI)
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde (L) and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (R). October 18, 2021.
(photo credit: JORGE NOVOMINSKI)
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde called on the Palestinian Authority to mitigate corruption in its ranks, during her visit to Ramallah on Tuesday, the Press Office of the Foreign Ministry in Stockholm confirmed on Thursday.
However, contrary to reports in pro-Hamas media, which were picked up by more mainstream sources, the ministry did not confirm that Linde threatened to cut aid to the Palestinians if they do not take care of corruption.
Rather, the press office said, “strengthened democratic public institutions – including reduced corruption and increased accountability – is one of the objectives of Sweden’s five-year strategy” for aid to the Palestinians, which ends in 2024.
Linde “underlined that Sweden’s development cooperation with Palestine will continue in line with our five-year strategy,” the ministry stated.
And, in fact, Linde called for the EU to transfer funds to Palestinian NGOs, which have been stuck because the EU made its standards more stringent against funding organizations that employ people who are members of terrorist organizations, and due to complaints that school books published thanks to EU donations contain antisemitic content and incitement to violence.
Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde arrives for the EU foreign ministers meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium May 10, 2021. (credit: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS)Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde arrives for the EU foreign ministers meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium May 10, 2021. (credit: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS)
“Sweden believes that continued EU support to Palestine is very important,” the Foreign Ministry stated. “Both Sweden and EU have robust control systems to ensure that development assistance is only used for the intended purposes.”
The idea that Linde conditioned Sweden’s aid to the Palestinians on eradicating corruption seems to be rooted in a remark she made to Radio Sweden before the visit to Ramallah, which Google Translate said was: "If we are to be able to fully support economic development, then we cannot have corruption at such a level as exists in Palestine.”
However, Radio Sweden’s English website translates Linde’s statement as: “Ms Linde also points at widespread corruption within Palestine as an obstacle for Swedish ambitions to help with economic development.”
In other words, Linde would like Sweden to increase donations to the Palestinians, but their corruption stands in the way.
The Swedish Foreign Ministry said that “at every meeting, the Minister emphasized the importance of holding national elections and improving the human rights situation and the rule of law, including the need for justice sector reform. These issues have been regularly raised and discussed as part of our bilateral dialogue.”
Linde visited Jerusalem before going to Ramallah this week, making her the first Swedish foreign minister to do so in a decade, and the first since Sweden-Israel relations were downgraded due to Sweden recognizing a Palestinian state in 2014.
Linde said "Sweden is a friend of Israel" and that her country is committed to Israel's security. She also congratulated Israel for the Abraham Accords.
Neither the office of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid nor President Isaac Herzog would comment on whether the issue of Palestinian NGO funding came up in their meetings with Linde.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde called on the Palestinian Authority to mitigate corruption in its ranks, during her visit to Ramallah on Tuesday, the Press Office of the Foreign Ministry in Stockholm confirmed on Thursday.
However, contrary to reports in pro-Hamas media, which were picked up by more mainstream sources, the ministry did not confirm that Linde threatened to cut aid to the Palestinians if they do not take care of corruption.
Rather, the press office said, “strengthened democratic public institutions – including reduced corruption and increased accountability – is one of the objectives of Sweden’s five-year strategy” for aid to the Palestinians, which ends in 2024.
Linde “underlined that Sweden’s development cooperation with Palestine will continue in line with our five-year strategy,” the ministry stated.
And, in fact, Linde called for the EU to transfer funds to Palestinian NGOs, which have been stuck because the EU made its standards more stringent against funding organizations that employ people who are members of terrorist organizations, and due to complaints that school books published thanks to EU donations contain antisemitic content and incitement to violence.
“Sweden believes that continued EU support to Palestine is very important,” the Foreign Ministry stated. “Both Sweden and EU have robust control systems to ensure that development assistance is only used for the intended purposes.”
The idea that Linde conditioned Sweden’s aid to the Palestinians on eradicating corruption seems to be rooted in a remark she made to Radio Sweden before the visit to Ramallah, which Google Translate said was: "If we are to be able to fully support economic development, then we cannot have corruption at such a level as exists in Palestine.”
However, Radio Sweden’s English website translates Linde’s statement as: “Ms Linde also points at widespread corruption within Palestine as an obstacle for Swedish ambitions to help with economic development.”
In other words, Linde would like Sweden to increase donations to the Palestinians, but their corruption stands in the way.
The Swedish Foreign Ministry said that “at every meeting, the Minister emphasised the importance of holding national elections and improving the human rights situation and the rule of law, including the need for justice sector reform. These issues have been regularly raised and discussed as part of our bilateral dialogue.”
Linde visited Jerusalem before going to Ramallah this week, making her the first Swedish foreign minister to do so in a decade, and the first since Sweden-Israel relations were downgraded due to Sweden recognizing a Palestinian state in 2014.
Linde said "Sweden is a friend of Israel" and that her country is committed to Israel's security. She also congratulated Israel for the Abraham Accords.
Neither the office of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid nor President Isaac Herzog would comment on whether the issue of Palestinian NGO funding came up in their meetings with Linde.


Tags Ramallah Yair Lapid sweden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli society threatened by partisanship - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media should be held responsible for its toxic impact - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

To my youngest daughter, joining the IDF

 By GIL TROY
Zalman Shoval

Israel relations in Congress aren't what they used to be - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Efraim Zuroff

Canada failed to deal with their WWII Nazis residents - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by