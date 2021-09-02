The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sweet trips for the High Holy Day season

A list of events – and one short hike – to make this High Holiday season especially sweet. 

By MEITAL SHARABI  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 17:39
Ophir's farm (photo credit: Gali Shiloh Malul)
Ophir's farm
(photo credit: Gali Shiloh Malul)
It’s suddenly September and we find ourselves heading into a month of holidays – beginning, of course, with Rosh Hashanah. It’s been a long, hot summer, and thankfully there are many nature sites organizing especially festive chag activities in an effort to lift morale.
If you’re searching for an activity to fill your time between trips to the beach, below you will find a list of events – and one short hike – to make this High Holiday season especially sweet. 

1. PIRCHEI HAGALIL

The Israeli Honey Council’s annual honey and beekeeping festival lands in apiaries around the country. During the festival, the Pirchei Hagalil Apiary in Moshav Manot, which is managed by beekeeper Nogah Reuven, will inaugurate its newly upgraded apiary, following the agricultural terrorist attack last year during which it burned to the ground. 
Reuven, an expert apiarist with a bachelor’s from Belgium, has been working as a beekeeper since 1984. During the festival, she will be celebrating her 70th birthday with lots of family-friendly activities, including a guided tour of the apiary, a workshop in which participants will learn how to collect honey from a hive, and of course a honey tasting. 
Price: NIS 25
Dates: September 3-5 (closed during Shabbat)
Details: (04) 822-0505, 054-496-7420
Honey Festival will take place on September 11. www.honey.org.il
Beekeepers of the Western Galilee
The public is invited to join their Rosh Hashana festivities and  learn about the lives of bees, their importance to our ecosystem since they support the growth of trees and flowers, and how honey is produced. Of course, there will also be a honey tasting and other fun surprises. 

2. OPHIR’S FARM

Visitors to the farm can watch a short film, join a guided tour during which they’ll learn about the work of the beekeeper and of the bees. Guests will be able to watch everything the bees are doing behind the glass-walled beehive, witness the apiarist procuring honey from the hive, try on an apiarist’s protective gear, taste honey, make candles from beeswax, bake pitot on a taboun and then drizzle honey on top of the pitot. Visitors are also welcome to visit the winery at Ophir’s Farm and taste a variety of wines. 
Price: NIS 40
Dates: Saturday, September 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours every 30 minutes
Location: Moshav Alon Hagalil.
Details: Pre-registration required, 072-395-7567.

3. ASAL ALNOR

At Asal Alnor, located in the picturesque village of Peki’in, visitors will learn about the life of bees, their behavior inside the beehive, and all about honey, which is used for food, healing and cosmetics. The apiary is run by Jasan Salah, an expert apiarist who completed his studies at Tel-Hai College. Salah has published two in-depth research papers about the world of bees, as well as a book called Mamlechet Hadvorim (The Bee Kingdom). After the tour led by Salah, visitors will be invited to taste a variety of honeys, along with nuts and slices of apple, baklava made with honey, coffee, and chocolate truffles filled with honey. 
Price: NIS 20
Dates: September 6 to 8, 11 a.m. to noon
Location: Peki’in
Details: 072-395-7616 
Eshkolot (credit: Avinoam Nissim/KKL-JNF) Eshkolot (credit: Avinoam Nissim/KKL-JNF)

4. ESHKOLOT & KKL-JNF

Eshkolot, together with KKL-JNF, will be holding special slichot tours that will include the singing of hymns to get everyone into the spirit of the High Holiday season: 12 different tours will take place simultaneously in 12 separate locations all over Israel, including Jerusalem, Safed, Tiberias, Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Caesarea and the Old City of Lod. 
The tour in Lod, which will be run by BishviLod in cooperation with KKL-JNF, will bring participants to spots in the city, as well to a number of synagogues. Participants will learn about the Tannaim who lived in Lod’s Old City 2,000 years ago, and spent their days in Torah study alongside their hard work as laborers. The tour will pass by ancient sites in the city, including alleyways, the shuk and Beit Hakeshatot, all the while hearing stories of Lod’s glorious history. The circular walk is two kilometers long and takes about 2.5 hours to complete, beginning and ending at the Chicago Matnas. Tour is appropriate for families and almost all of it is wheelchair-accessible. 
Price: Free
Dates: Thursday, September 14, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Chicago Matnas, Lod
Details: (08) 663-0030, tic.li/EOAGa3g

5. ZICHRON ESCAPE ROOM 

Take part in an exciting escape room experience on Zichron Yaakov’s vibrant midrachov appropriate for the whole family (green pass not required). Participants will use their own smartphone to play the Baron’s Code Game. You will need to solve riddles and decipher codes in order to locate each object, which will help you advance to the finale. The game takes 1.5 to two hours to complete. Participants are welcome to take breaks on the midrachov during the game (such as stopping for ice cream). Appropriate for couples, groups of friends or families with kids. After paying for the game, you will receive a code so that you can access game from a number of smartphones. 
Price: NIS 70
Details: 072-240-9004

6. KFAR YEHOSHUA VALLEY TRAIN

At the Kfar Yehoshua Valley Train located in the Jezreel Valley, the public is invited to view the spectacular re-creation of the old train, which includes miniature trains that are exact replicas of the trains that used to run there. On Rosh Hashanah, the site will be open to visitors free of charge, as part of the Shabbat Yisraelit program run by the Society for the Preservation of Israel Heritage Sites. 
Location: Jezreel Valley
Details: (04) 901-4230, Tickchak.co.il 
Green Pass and pre-registration required.
Ein Bokek Waterfall (credit: SPNI) Ein Bokek Waterfall (credit: SPNI)

7. EIN BOKEK WATERFALL

In the Judean Desert Nature Reserve, located between Arad and the southern tip of the Dead Sea, you will find an easy walking path along Nahal Bokek. This is one of the most magical areas in the country, and this path will lead you to the beautiful Ein Bokek oasis. At only 15 kilometers long, Nahal Bokek is one of the shortest rivers in Israel. A canyon was formed here as a result of water flowing over the desert rocks for many years, with an amazing waterfall and wading pools at the end. This trail is appropriate for families with children, and you will come upon a number of fascinating rock formations and ancient remains from Roman times along the way. 
There are two hiking options: The first and shorter trail is 3.5 kilometers and is appropriate for families with small children. It takes about two hours to complete. There is also another trail that is appropriate for more experienced hikers. 
Directions for shorter trail: Park in the lot just south of the gas station located across from the hotels. Follow the black trail markers. The trail descends alongside the river. You will come upon a waterfall after a few hundred meters. This the ending point of the shorter trail. Retrace your steps to return to your car. 
Translated by Hannah Hochner. 


Tags rosh hashanah trip high holidays
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must ease the process with entry permits - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

The best part of Rosh Hashana: being together - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
ALAN BAKER

Repatriating Israeli hostages is a basic humanitarian matter - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by