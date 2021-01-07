Takeover of Beitar Jerusalem, if it happens, could be game changer

The Beitar Jerusalem football club – regarded by many to be the most political sports team in the country, a leading symbol of the right-wing and tainted with racism – is seemingly on its way to become the first team partly owned by an Arab investor. However, rigorous checking required by law into the candidate seeking to buy 50% of the club’s value may imperil the deal.Beitar Jerusalem had its glory days on the game field, but even though this glory has dimmed over the years, Beitar Jerusalem has always been and still is a potent symbol, regardless of its achievements on the field. It has long had a special place among the football clubs in the countryannouncing his intention to become a 50% owner of the club. This is a real game changer for Beitar Jerusalem – a significant infusion of money and opportunity to open the club to international exposure and competition. Additionally, the status of “La Familia” would significantly lessen.Everything looked promising until dark clouds appeared last week. By law, an accountant and legal team must investigate bin Khalifa’s affairs to ensure that the Dubai businessman has the financial capacity to stand behind his offer. This procedure takes time, however, and time is of the essence here. By the end of January, clubs here and around the world seek out the best players available and offer contracts. If the investigation is not completed before then, the dream of a new Beitar Jerusalem might dissipate and the deal could fall through, leaving the most famous football club in the country again in the arms of La Familia.Something has, nevertheless, changed over the years. For many politicians – who once were enthusiastic supporters of the club, the growing specter of racist sentiments and comments, mostly regarding Arab players on rival clubs, became too much. One after the other, prominent politicians among the club’s supporters began to distance themselves from the club, fearing that the scent of racism might extend to them.Former mayor Ehud Olmert was an active Beitar Jerusalem fan with a seat in the venerable gallery at Teddy Stadium, but his successor, Uri Lupolianski was not. Even Nir Barkat, who followed sports, was not considered an active supporter. Mayor Moshe Lion has more than once expressed his rejection of the racist slogans sometimes heard at the stadium, but would no doubt like to see Beitar Jerusalem regain its past glory and is not involved beyond that.As money is key to enabling a club to attract top players and dominate a league, club owner Moshe Hogeg has felt for a while that it was time to find an active investor to revive the club. Beitar, like other sports clubs in Jerusalem, gets some financial support from the municipality, but not enough to be a game changer.Suddenly came the sensational declaration of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa from Dubai
