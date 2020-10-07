The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

TAU and Columbia University to offer joint program in Liberal Arts

Most of the courses offered largely focus on the humanities, such as philosophy, history and literature.

By CODY LEVINE  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 04:32
Columbia University's memorial library in New York City. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Columbia University's memorial library in New York City.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Tel Aviv University (TAU) and New York City's Columbia University will be offering a four-year joint degree in Liberal Arts intended for both Israeli and international students, following an agreement signed by both schools, according to a press release from the former on Tuesday.
The program will focus on interdisciplinary and academic breadth, in which students during the first two years will study at TAU, followed by the final two years at Columbia University's campus in New York City.  Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, studies for the time being will be held online. In this year's first cohort, about 30 Israeli and international students will begin their studies.
Most of the courses offered largely focus on the humanities, such as philosophy, history and literature, but will also include sciences and social sciences as well as courses in innovation and entrepreneurship.
The program also emphasizes  excellence and the students admitted to the program were required to meet the stringent admission requirements of the two schools. 
Prof. Malat Shamir, Vice President of Tel Aviv University's foreign exchange program, praised the agreement between the two universities, saying "I am very excited that a program we worked so hard on is finally underway. This is the first program of its kind in Israel and a groundbreaking collaboration between an Israeli university and an American elite university."
"Liberal arts studies provide Students have a rich basket of critical, analytical and other tools and allow graduates of the program a broad and in-depth acquaintance with the worlds of the humanities and society along with training in life sciences and entrepreneurship. On the other hand, it will provide an opportunity for Israeli students to acquire an academic education at one of the leading universities in the world." 


Tags tel aviv university columbia Humanities
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine, October 7, 2020: Dangerous encounters By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by