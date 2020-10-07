TAU and Columbia University to offer joint program in Liberal Arts

Tel Aviv University ( TAU ) and New York City's Columbia University will be offering a four-year joint degree in Liberal Arts intended for both Israeli and international students, following an agreement signed by both schools, according to a press release from the former on Tuesday.

The program will focus on interdisciplinary and academic breadth, in which students during the first two years will study at TAU, followed by the final two years at Columbia University's campus in New York City. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, studies for the time being will be held online. In this year's first cohort, about 30 Israeli and international students will begin their studies.

Most of the courses offered largely focus on the humanities, such as philosophy, history and literature, but will also include sciences and social sciences as well as courses in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The program also emphasizes excellence and the students admitted to the program were required to meet the stringent admission requirements of the two schools.

Prof. Malat Shamir, Vice President of Tel Aviv University's foreign exchange program, praised the agreement between the two universities, saying "I am very excited that a program we worked so hard on is finally underway. This is the first program of its kind in Israel and a groundbreaking collaboration between an Israeli university and an American elite university."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

"Liberal arts studies provide Students have a rich basket of critical, analytical and other tools and allow graduates of the program a broad and in-depth acquaintance with the worlds of the humanities and society along with training in life sciences and entrepreneurship. On the other hand, it will provide an opportunity for Israeli students to acquire an academic education at one of the leading universities in the world."