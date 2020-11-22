Tax Authority working to help Holocaust survivors exercise tax benefits

The Tax Authority will work to help hundreds of Holocaust survivors use their tax benefits after the authority found that many have not used them in recent years.
The Authority will send approvals for tax adjustments and letters asking 650 Holocaust survivors to send in requests for tax returns for 2020.
As part of efforts by the Individual Assessment Department to help disabled Israelis exercise their tax rights, the department received information from the Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority about disabled Holocaust survivors who, by law, are meant to receive tax benefits but had not informed the government about their disability. Some 70% of the affected survivors had not filed any reports or requests for tax returns and the other 30% filed requests or reports but did not include a request to file their disability.
A comprehensive service package was prepared by the Tax Authority with an emphasis on the fact this is an elderly population. Each ministry received a list of Holocaust survivors connected to it and ministry workers will call survivors in order to inform them on how to take action and to whom they can turn.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}