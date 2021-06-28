Teacher jailed, suspended from teaching, for sending threats to ex-wife

Amir Aptkar, a teacher, has been sentenced to four months in jail after he was convicted of sending abusive messages to his ex-wife and her child.

He has also been suspended from his teaching position for at least three years, and from working in any civil service job for two, on the same convictions.

In the messages he sent to her, he wrote "I will hurt her," "I will kill her," and "I will hurt her child."

He also wrote "Of course I will sit in prison, I don't care, she will be sorry that she hurt me on purpose."

In light of the criminal convictions, the Civil Service Disciplinary Tribunal made the decision to fire him, explaining that just because the events occurred outside of the work place, that did not diminish the implications of the crime.

"The Civil Service Commission takes all manifestations of violence by a civil servant very seriously and even more so violence against family members or the helpless. In this context, the Commission's Disciplinary Division's position is that a civil servant convicted of domestic violence will be prosecuted," they said.

"In doing so, the Civil Service Commission takes part in the overall fight against domestic violence and clarifies that those who use such violence - have no place in the civil service."

This ruling is the latest in a string of criminal indictments and convictions against civil servants , and in particular, against teaching staff and employees of the Education Ministry.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old teaching assistant was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student, and in May, a 26-year-old substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old when meeting with her outside of school.

In January 2021 the Israeli justice system extradicted Malka Leifer to Australia after she fled to Israel in 2008 to escape charges of over 74 counts of sexual abuse against minors in the school which she had been the principal of.

