The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Teacher jailed, suspended from teaching, for sending threats to ex-wife

In the messages he sent to her, he wrote "I will hurt her," "I will kill her," and "I will hurt her child."

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JUNE 28, 2021 14:06
Activists protest against recent cases of violence against women at Habima square in Tel Aviv on November 25, 2020. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Activists protest against recent cases of violence against women at Habima square in Tel Aviv on November 25, 2020.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
A teaching employee and civil servant has been removed from public service after being convicted of threatening and harassing his ex-wife.
Amir Aptkar, a teacher, has been sentenced to four months in jail  after he was convicted of sending abusive messages to his ex-wife and her child.
He has also been suspended from his teaching position for at least three years, and from working in any civil service job for two, on the same convictions.
In the messages he sent to her, he wrote "I will hurt her," "I will kill her," and "I will hurt her child."
He also wrote "Of course I will sit in prison, I don't care, she will be sorry that she hurt me on purpose."
In light of the criminal convictions, the Civil Service Disciplinary Tribunal made the decision to fire him, explaining that just because the events occurred outside of the work place, that did not diminish the implications of the crime.
"The Civil Service Commission takes all manifestations of violence by a civil servant very seriously and even more so violence against family members or the helpless. In this context, the Commission's Disciplinary Division's position is that a civil servant convicted of domestic violence will be prosecuted," they said.
"In doing so, the Civil Service Commission takes part in the overall fight against domestic violence and clarifies that those who use such violence - have no place in the civil service." 
This ruling is the latest in a string of criminal indictments and convictions against civil servants, and in particular, against teaching staff and employees of the Education Ministry.
Earlier this month, a 19-year-old teaching assistant was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student, and in May, a 26-year-old substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old when meeting with her outside of school.
In January 2021 the Israeli justice system extradicted Malka Leifer to Australia after she fled to Israel in 2008 to escape charges of over 74 counts of sexual abuse against minors in the school which she had been the principal of.


Tags crime domestic violence education ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nachman Shai

Kotel compromise signals new start to Israel-Diaspora ties - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by