Teachers, business owners take to the streets of Tel Aviv



pic.twitter.com/fWahVlwrDu על רקע הכוונה להחזיר לפעילות את מוסדות החינוך בשבוע הבא, החלה הפגנת המורים והגננות בכיכר הבימה בתל אביב @Shira_HN April 30, 2020 Teachers and business owners took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Thursday in two separate protests. Teachers and kindergarten workers protested at Habima Square, just outside the national theater, chanting “teachers and kindergarten workers demand rights!”

Business owners took to Rabin Square carrying banners, calling their demonstration “a bread protest.” The bread motive repeated in signs that said “if there is no bread, there is a loaf,” the joke is that the Hebrew word for loaf is the same for square (kikar).





Protesters wore masks and kept social distance from one another to follow the Health Ministry's coronavirus - related restrictions.