Tefillin stands set up at Magen David Adom stations throughout Israel

Multiple teffilin stands were set up in Magen David Adom’s stations all around Israel for the use of the organization’s employees and volunteers as part of a new project inaugurated last week in Kiryat Ono.

Rabbi Yonatan Shpitzer, an ambulance driver and director of the MDA Chabad House explained that "the goal of the project is to create a nice location for the tefillin and give dedicated volunteers and employees a comfortable and worthy opportunity to pray."He thanked "the MDA Director General who gave the green light for the project."

Initial stands were placed at the MDA stations in Kiryat Ono, Jerusalem, Afula, Tiberias, Rishon Lezion, Netanya, Acre, Ashdod, Beer-Sheva and other cities.

"I congratulate Rabbi Yonatan Shpitzer and his partners in this project and thank the donor for his contribution and work to bring us together and make the Tefillin accessible to our employees and volunteers ," MDA Director General Eli Bin declared in a statement.

"Chabad does a wonderful mission and spreads free love and support to the organization. I thank Rabbi Nachshon for his hard work on the project," continued Bin.

In light of the high demand for the project, the organization is working to expand the placement of stands to additional stations throughout the country in the near future.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"We are already seeing an increase in demand and we are receiving requests from other stations to set up stations there," said Shpitzer.