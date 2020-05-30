Tel Aviv club owner to hold hunger strike in front of Netanyahu's house

Owner of the popular Barby club in Tel Aviv, Shaul Mizrachi, announced on Saturday that he intends organize a hunger strike outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, in protest of the financial situation that has affected his business and many others during the coronavirus pandemic.



Mizrachi is organizing the hunger strike as criticism of the country's conduct in regards to easing restrictions and allowing for businesses to reopen.

"I, Shaul Mizrachi, have decided tomorrow to hunger strike outside of the prime minister's residence," he said.

"To starve or be starved, it's the same either way.

"I'm going up and I'm not leaving until the reopening of life at Barby, I don't have a choice. Three months without compensation, without a horizon have left me in the dark," he added.

"Thank god there's a government, ministers and opinionated people who requested more data before making a dramatic decision. And without a doubt it pays off to wait and find out that most of the infected [with coronavirus] are from one school in Jerusalem ," he said, referring to the 97 students and teachers from the Gymnasia Rehavia school were diagnosed with coronavirus. 82 of which are students, according to the Jerusalem Municipality.