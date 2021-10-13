The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv housing is overpriced, approaching bubble risk - UBS

Housing in Tel Aviv is overpirced and starting to approach bubble risk territory.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 12:48
Real estate market (photo credit: Courtesy)
Real estate market
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Housing in Tel Aviv is overpriced, according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index published Wednesday.
Among 25 major cities around the world, Frankfurt, Toronto, and Hong Kong exhibited the most elevated risk levels on housing markets. However, Tel Aviv housing, like most other cities surveyed, is starting to look like a bubble , the report said.
"In Tel Aviv, falling mortgage rates and rapid population growth have pushed up prices," the report said. "Moreover, the government has lowered the purchase tax for second homes, even encouraging housing market speculation as the market again approaches bubble risk territory. As a result, the market is highly overvalued."
Housing prices around Israel have risen an average of more than 8% in the past year, and experts estimated that apartments cost 2-3 times more than they did a decade ago.
Economists say the main reason prices continue to rise is the high demand and the lack of supply in the housing market. The government has made controlling skyrocketing price levels one of their central economic goals, although it remains unclear how they intend to do so.
Worldwide, the risk of real estate bubbles has on average increased worldwide during the last year, as has the potential severity of a price correction in many cities, the report said. Home price growth in the cities analyzed has accelerated to 6% in inflation-adjusted terms in the last four quarters, the highest increase since 2014.
“The coronavirus pandemic confined many people within their own four walls, amplifying the importance of living space, and leading to a higher willingness to pay for housing,” noted Claudio Saputelli, Head of Real Estate at UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Office.
Of the cities surveyed, only Madrid, Milan, and Warsaw remain fairly valued, and Dubai is the only undervalued market, the report said. 


Tags Tel Aviv housing prices real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Nice Guy drug is not very nice at all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by