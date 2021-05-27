Tel Aviv-Jaffa to hold Jewish-Arab 'Peace Race' to boost coexistence

Participating in this race are Jewish and Arab members of Gordon Pool, which is owned by the municipality. The pool has some 3,500 members total, including around 450 Arab members, all of whom can participate in the race free of charge.

The race starts at 8 a.m. at the pool and continues along the promenade to Jaffa's Clock Square and then concludes at the pool.

The participants will be provided with a special Israeli-Arab style breakfast, live music and cold beers when the race is over.

