Tel Aviv named among world's most wheelchair-friendly cities

Israeli city Tel Aviv has been ranked as one of the most wheelchair-friendly cities in the world by London-based Truly Belong magazine. "The eclectic city has made great strides in recent years to become fully accessible to people with disabilities. Almost all of the city’s intercity bus lines can be accessed by wheelchair and offer various technologies for the visually impaired, including bus stations that announce upcoming buses and line numbers over a speaker system," the magazine reported. "Stringent construction codes also ensure that all new buildings must offer wheelchair access, and almost every store and restaurant in the city is equipped with ramps."The Tel Aviv Municipality has worked hard over the years to ensure that the city is wheelchair-friendly to all comers. "Wheelchair-assisted tourists exploring Tel Aviv will find the city quite navigable," the Tel Aviv Municipality website states. "It is flat in most places, so even those without a motorized chair will find moving about to be relatively easy – in crowded places as well. A number of guided group tours have been designed especially for wheelchair-bound visitors."Several of the city's major beaches, including Metzitzim Beach, Hilton Beach and South Tzuk Beach and North Tzuk Beach are accessible to wheelchair users and have disabled parking and facilities available. Tel Aviv appeared in a list of seven global wheelchair-friendly cities including Barcelona, Vienna and Berlin.
