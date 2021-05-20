Tel Aviv restaurant to provide free meals to first responders down south

Bodega American Kitchen, a Tel Aviv based restaurant famous for their kosher bacon cheeseburgers, has partnered with United Hatzalah to provide free meals for first responders in southern Israel, where communities are most affected by rocket barrages from the Gaza Strip.

The towns and cities closest to the Gaza border have been hit the hardest during the last week and a half as rocket barrage after rocket barrage has been fired in their direction. To this end, the family-run business decided they had to do something to provide relief where they could.

“We were in a bomb shelter during the evening shift at Bodega when we came up with the idea,” said Feivel Oppenheim, owner of Bodega and virtual brand Winghub. “Nothing says ‘We care’ like food that’s made with love, and we put our hearts into everything we do."

The company launched "Operation Comfort Food" in order to provide warm, homemade food to the frontline workers of United Hatzalah who are working around the clock to provide care for people who are living in fear.

"It's the best way we know how to bring a little light to the world," Oppenheim said.

“This is not the first time we’ve collaborated with Bodega. During the hardest days of the pandemic, Bodega was there to support the first responders,” said Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah. “Our volunteers risk their lives every day to save all people regardless of race, religion, or national origin.”

“With 'Operation Comfort Food,' I know that the delicious food from Bodega’s kitchen in Tel Aviv will give physical and spiritual sustenance to our front line volunteers,” Beer continued. “It’s always a privilege to work with people who care.”

A Tel Aviv restaurant has launched an emergency meal service for first responders in southern Israel.