Tel Aviv to honor Pride Month with special song

The City of Tel Aviv will produce a video clip with director Roman Buchatsky for June, which is International LGBT Pride Month, a press release on behalf of the city reported on Thursday.





The song will feature Static and Ben-El who will perform alongside Nasreen Qadri.

Tel Aviv City Council member Etai Pinkas, who holds the LGBT portfolio, said that the city decided to combine “fairly modest Pride events that remind that the revolution will not be complete without full equality” and a large-scale optimistic event like this clip.



The finished clip will be released via Facebook, which will help LGBT communities march “out beyond the virtual space,” the head of Facebook's Israel LGBT group said.



Buchatsky is famous for such clips as the 2011 song "I’m Jewish and you know it," and has won multiple awards for his work with Static and Ben-El.

