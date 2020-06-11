The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tel Aviv to honor Pride Month with special song

The song, with singers Static and Ben-El and Nasreen Qadri, will serve as the official pride song for the first Hebrew City.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 11, 2020 16:49
ALL COLORS of the rainbow: The LGBT community’s recent mass protest in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
ALL COLORS of the rainbow: The LGBT community's recent mass protest in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
The City of Tel Aviv will produce a video clip with director Roman Buchatsky for June, which is International LGBT Pride Month, a press release on behalf of the city reported on Thursday. 
 
The song will feature Static and Ben-El who will perform alongside Nasreen Qadri. 
 
Tel Aviv City Council member Etai Pinkas, who holds the LGBT portfolio, said that the city decided to combine “fairly modest Pride events that remind that the revolution will not be complete without full equality” and a large-scale optimistic event like this clip. 
 
The finished clip will be released via Facebook, which will help LGBT communities march “out beyond the virtual space,” the head of Facebook's Israel LGBT group said. 
 
Buchatsky is famous for such clips as the 2011 song "I’m Jewish and you know it," and has won multiple awards for his work with Static and Ben-El. 
 
June is when the Stonewall Riots took place in 1969, the riots were in response to police brutality and are often seen as the point the LGBT struggle for equal rights began. This paved the way for members of the LGBT community to play roles in politics, such as the late Harvey Milk, the openly gay mayor of San Francisco, as well as the sitting Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. 
In Israel, the late Shulamit Aloni was a major political force in having the sodomy law struck out of the penalty code, paving the path to openly gay politicians such as Public Security Minister Amir Ohana and Labor and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli serving in the government. 
  
        


Tags LGBT Tel Aviv music
