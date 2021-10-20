Tel Aviv University awards honorary degrees to Israeli recipients

Tel Aviv University awarded honorary degrees last week to a number of individuals for their "contributions to Israel’s culture, economy, scientific advancements and social equality," the university stated.

The Doctor of Philosophy degree was awarded in a ceremony during TAU's Board of Governors meeting.

Recipients include:

Haim Be'er, poet and author

Shafrira Goldwasser, a mathematician and computer scientist

Hanna Zohar, founder of Kav LaOved, a national hotline for disadvantaged workers

Joseph Bar-Natan, community leader and philanthropist who received an honorary fellowship

Hanina Brandes, a lawyer

Brandes spoke on behalf of the honorees, saying that "universities plant the seeds for the development of all disciplines of study in the world. Tel Aviv University, although relatively young, is at the cutting edge of this process."

The Gesher Theater , based in Tel Aviv, was also awarded an honorary fellowship by the university. Last May, the theater put on the Israeli opera 'Mothers,' which revolves around the female characters of the Book of Genesis.

TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY, home of the Boris Mints Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions to Global Challenges (credit: CHEN GALILI)

"Tonight’s honorees are all passionate givers, whether in the areas of science, business, art or social leadership," said TAU Board of Governors chairwoman Dafna Meitar-Nechmad. "They have, each in their own way, positively affected entire communities."

Barry Davis contributed to this report.