Tel Aviv University awards honorary degrees to Israeli recipients

The Doctor of Philosophy degree was awarded in a ceremony during TAU's Board of Governors meeting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 14:27
TAU Awards Honorary Degrees to Israeli Recipients (Left to right): Hanina Brandes, Hanna Zohar, Shafi Goldwasser, Lena Kreindlin, Joseph Bar Natan and Haim Be’er. (photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
TAU Awards Honorary Degrees to Israeli Recipients (Left to right): Hanina Brandes, Hanna Zohar, Shafi Goldwasser, Lena Kreindlin, Joseph Bar Natan and Haim Be’er.
(photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
Tel Aviv University awarded honorary degrees last week to a number of individuals for their "contributions to Israel’s culture, economy, scientific advancements and social equality," the university stated.
Recipients include:
  • Haim Be'er, poet and author
  • Shafrira Goldwasser, a mathematician and computer scientist
  • Hanna Zohar, founder of Kav LaOved, a national hotline for disadvantaged workers
  • Joseph Bar-Natan, community leader and philanthropist who received an honorary fellowship
  • Hanina Brandes, a lawyer
Brandes spoke on behalf of the honorees, saying that "universities plant the seeds for the development of all disciplines of study in the world. Tel Aviv University, although relatively young, is at the cutting edge of this process."
The Gesher Theater, based in Tel Aviv, was also awarded an honorary fellowship by the university. Last May, the theater put on the Israeli opera 'Mothers,' which revolves around the female characters of the Book of Genesis.
TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY, home of the Boris Mints Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions to Global Challenges (credit: CHEN GALILI)TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY, home of the Boris Mints Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions to Global Challenges (credit: CHEN GALILI) 
"Tonight’s honorees are all passionate givers, whether in the areas of science, business, art or social leadership," said TAU Board of Governors chairwoman Dafna Meitar-Nechmad. "They have, each in their own way, positively affected entire communities."
Barry Davis contributed to this report.


