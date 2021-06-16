The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tel Aviv-Jaffa listed as 1 of 50 finalists in 2021 Global Mayors Challenge

The Bloomberg Philanthropies challenge had cities submit ideas addressing the most significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 01:52
2021 Global Mayors Challenge Champion City (photo credit: Courtesy)
2021 Global Mayors Challenge Champion City
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Tel Aviv-Jaffa was listed as one of 50 Champion Cities selected as finalists in the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, according to a press release from the municipality of Tuesday. This global innovation competition identifies and helps to accelerate ambitious responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
“These 50 finalists are showing the world that in the face of the pandemic’s enormous challenges, cities are rising to meet them with bold, innovative, and ambitious ideas,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th mayor of New York City.
“By helping these cities test their ideas over the coming months, we will have a chance to identify cutting-edge policies and programs that can allow cities to rebuild in ways that make them stronger and healthier, and more equal and more just.”
Cities submitted ideas addressing four of the most significant challenges caused by the pandemic: economic recovery and inclusive growth, health and wellbeing, climate and environment, and good governance and equality. As a finalist, the city advances to the Champion Phase of the competition, a four-month process where the finalists refine their ideas with assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropies. The $1 million will go to fifteen of the 50 cities, winners being announced in early 2022.
"This is always an especially exciting phase of the Mayors Challenge, helping mayors push their innovations to even greater heights," said James Anderson, head of Government Innovation at Bloomberg Philanthropies. "While 15 cities will ultimately take home grand prizes, all 50 cities receive world class coaching and support to improve their ideas and their potential to improve lives."
The COVID-19 outbreak forced Tel Aviv-Jaffa to shut their doors, creating uncertainty as to when citizens would be able to enjoy cultural experiences again. Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality, following intensive research efforts, developed a plan to bring 18-35-year-olds, which make up 30% of the population, into shaping cultural experiences throughout the city. The municipality has secured commitments from leaders of Tel Aviv-Jaffa's 13 central institutions and partnered with the Tel Aviv Foundation to participate in the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge. 
"Without culture, we don't have a nation, a country, nor humanity," said Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa. 
"We took many steps during the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking ahead and working toward engaging the younger generation in the cultural world. If the younger generation does not engage in the arts, we are facing short and long term threats that will have irrevocable consequences on our city’s future."


