Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai awarded France's highest order of merit

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Huldai, who was elected mayor in 1998, has greatly strengthened the city's connection with its three French partner cities (Paris, Toulouse and Cannes), the municipality said, citing cultural and educational initiatives such as activities for French immigrants, "Philosophers Night"; the French Film Festival; culinary events; cooperation with all cultural institutions in the city; and the relocation of the Institut Français to its new home on Rothschild Blvd.In his acceptance speech, Huldai reportedly vowed to continue cultivating close ties with France."In some ways, we in Tel Aviv-Yafo see ourselves as ambassadors here in Israel of all that is good, right and beautiful in France. I pledge that we will go on working together, creating together and instilling our shared values and culture more broadly and deeply," he said.Huldai added that the honor is being given not to him as an individual, but to the city of Tel Aviv and its residents.