The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran regime-backed Hezbollah builds stronghold in France - report

Investigative journalist Rachel Binhas reported the French government authorized the extradition of the Lebanese national Mazen al-Atat, who is alleged by the US to be an agent for Hezbollah.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, SARAH CHEMLA  
JUNE 16, 2021 02:15
People gather to ask for justice for late Sarah Halimi on Trocadero plaza in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris yesterday. (photo credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
People gather to ask for justice for late Sarah Halimi on Trocadero plaza in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris yesterday.
(photo credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
The prominent French weekly magazine Le Point shined a spotlight in its new issue on the Iranian regime-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah’s operations in France.
In an article titled “Hezbollah weaves its web in France” for the magazine, the investigative journalist Rachel Binhas reported the French government authorized the extradition of the Lebanese national Mazen al-Atat, who is alleged by the US to be an agent for Hezbollah.
Binhas noted that the extradition order of al-Atat “could have serious consequences for the person concerned.” According to Le Point, a New York court ordered the extradition of al-Atat based on criminal conspiracy to provide material support to Hezbollah.
The US government along with Canada, Britain, Germany, Austria the Netherlands, Israel, the Arab League, and many additional European Union and Latin American countries classify Hezbollah’s entire organization as a terrorist movement.
However, France and the European Union have split Hezbollah into so-called military and political wings, only designated its militia a terrorist entity.
The French authorities detained al-Atat in 2016 as part of the US Drug Enforcement Agency international operation “Project Cassandra” involving a complex enterprise of money laundering and trafficking of narcotics for Hezbollah.
The annual Hezbollah-controlled operation resulted in millions of dollars in annual elicit revenues for Hezbollah.
France’s judiciary sentenced al-Atat to a prison term in 2018 and he has since been released. 
Le Point states that “The Lebanese Shi'ite militia...has long ramifications in Europe, especially in France. But its activities there have reportedly increased worryingly in recent years.”
A second member of the Hezbollah ring in France, Mohamad Noureddine, who was sentenced to seven years in prison, is slated to be extradited to the US, according to Le Point.  
Al-Atat, who denied connections with Hezbollah, told Le Point “I was contaminated by Noureddine," explaining that he "was doing secretarial work for him" as [Noureddine]'s calls were sometimes transmitted to [Al-Atat] phone, "but it was because Noureddine had a mistress. In fact, I would cover him when his wife called him,” said Al-Atat.
Noureddine’s lawyer rejected that his client is affiliated with Hezbollah.
Baudoin Thouvenot, an investigating judge for the “Project Cassandra” case in France, said that "I cannot say that there is a direct link with terrorism and Hezbollah, but I cannot say that there is not either.”
It is unclear how aggressive French authorities are in cracking down on Hezbollah’s networks in France. In September, 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the Le Figaro journalist Georges Malbrunot for reporting that he met with a Hezbollah member of Lebanon’s parliament. Macron has shown no appetite to classify all of Hezbollah’s movement as a terrorist entity.
Le Point reported that Quentin Mugg, who has recently authored a book on international money laundering networks, said “Groups like Hezbollah weaken the enemy that we represent for them: They sell the drugs to our children and they recover our money.”
The investigator recalls that the Al-Qaeda attacks in Madrid in 2004, for example, "were widely financed by drug trafficking.”
A hacker group called Spiderz said in 2020 that it discovered accounts in France that belong to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial organization.
Le Point said the Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial accounts were tied with “several were entities or individuals based in France.”
The US sanctioned Al-Qard Al-Hassan for illicit terror finance.
The magazine reported that France is a natural target for Hezbollah activities because“ France is a convenient base because of its traditional ties to Lebanon, but also because it is home to a large Shiite community, estimated at around 150,000 to 200,000 people.”
One of the three Hezbollah operatives who blew up an Israeli tourist bus in 2012 in Burgas, Bulgaria was identified as the Lebanese-French dual national, Mohamad Hassan El-Husseini.
The terror attack murdered five Israelis and their Bulgarian Muslim bus driver. An additional 32 Israelis suffered injuries.
The French magazine quoted the Israeli Hezbollah expert, Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) Sarit Zehavi, who is the founder of the Alma education and research center, which analyzes the security situation on Israel's northern borders.
Zehavi said about Hezbollah activity in France that “It is possible to create religious associations and to have criminal activities without using the term Hezbollah, adding that “Only 70% of the funds of Hezbollah today come from Iran." 
Zehavi added that, "for a decade, the terrorist group has been organizing its self-financing...And Europe is one of its areas of action.”
The magazine said that Zehavi believed the French authorities were underestimating the risks of Hezbollah. 
“Hezbollah, like Hamas, is not just an Israeli affair, she said, adding  These are issues between two ideologies, and clashes are violent." Zehavi said Isreal "defends the values of the West - like those of the French Revolution" and Hezbollah "believes in the radical values of Shiite Islam.”


Tags Hezbollah Iran France
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by