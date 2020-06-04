Temple Mount prayer session held with Christian pastors for peace in US

A live video-conferenced prayer session was held on the Temple Mount on Thursday for peace and reconciliation in the US led by activist and former MK Yehudah Glick, and with the participation of several senior African-American Christian clerics. Glick lamented the the recent killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and the riots that have swept the US as a result, and said that he had initiated the prayer session to help bring about peace in the troubled nation. “There is no excuse for allowing the flames of division to burn, we are all children of one God, and we have to say not more violence,” said Glick as he ascended to the Temple Mount. “Unfortunately, violence took over and George Floyd was killed and the streets of the US are being flooded with hatred and we cant allow that to happen.”The pastors and reverends participating in the prayer session through the video conference, each recited a psalm and then gave their thoughts on the situation in the US. Pastor Keith Johnson, founder of the Biblical Foundations Academy in Minneapolis, said that he was praying for “peace in Jerusalem, peace in the US, and that when people bend their knee in protest they also bend their knee in prayer.”Bishop Glenn Plummer, who is the Bishop of Israel for the Church of God in Christ, read psalm 123, and gave an impassioned plea for racial and social justice in the US. “I say on behalf of millions of African Americans, we were salves. I say to Jewish people, that as your ancestors called for freedom from bondage and oppression and the horrific results of slavery, we too cry to the Lord for freedom from oppression and results of slavery,” said Plummer. “I pray to God that just as You brought Israel out from bondage after 400 years, may God have mercy on my people to deliver us from injustice, oppression and pain in America… and to set us black people free in America.”Jim Garlow, the former senior pastor of the Skyline evangelical megachurch in California, said that the country was “experiencing a great deal of pain as a nation,” and that the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis had been “unbearable to watch.”Garlow added that many cities have suffered from the subsequent riots, and expressed concern for his local community of La Mesa which he said would usually “be immune” from such concerns, but said that it too had buildings “looted and burned” on Saturday night.He also accused the far-left Antifa organization of being behind the violence, saying however that “what struck me is that we are only experiencing for a couple of nights what Israel goes through in a day.”