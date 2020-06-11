Ten-day-old Syrian baby arrives in Israel for surgery

A ten-day-old baby boy was brought to Israel for emergency heart surgery on Wednesday.The baby, the son of Syrian refugee parents, was diagnosed in Cyprus with a severe and rare heart defect. The Cypriot Health Ministry and doctors from Cyprus and Israel determined that he should be brought to Israel urgently to be operated on at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan.The Israeli Embassy in Cyprus made arrangements for the baby to be able to come to Israel, including waiving the immediate coronavirus quarantine upon landing for him and his father, and he was flown in on an air ambulance.Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Shmuel Revel said “this was an important case of cooperation with Cyprus.”“We’re all praying for the baby’s speedy recovery,” Revel added.