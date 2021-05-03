The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tensions boil as May sets up to be a fraught month - analysis

A number of flashpoints events and the cancellation of Palestinian elections may lead to even more violence in the West Bank in the coming weeks.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 3, 2021 10:33
Palestinians take part in a rally demanding President Mahmoud Abbas to hold elections on planned time, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 29, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinians take part in a rally demanding President Mahmoud Abbas to hold elections on planned time, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 29, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
With tensions boiling in the West Bank, the IDF has beefed up its forces following a shooting attack and a month with a number of flashpoint events set to take place. 
The attack on Sunday afternoon left three Yeshiva (seminary) students wounded, two of them in critical condition.  
Though the IDF had already bolstered its troops for the month of Ramadan out of caution that violence might erupt, it did not stop the terrorists from pulling up to a bus stop and fire at civilians before succeeding in fleeing the scene.
In an attempt to prevent copy-cat attacks and to help in the manhunt for the attackers, the military on Sunday night said an additional battalion as well as special forces would be deployed to the area.
But is that enough?
Starting with Jerusalem Day and Laylat al-Qadr on Sunday, followed by Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, Quds Day on Friday and Nakba Day on Saturday, compounded by the cancellation of the Palestinian Authority elections and the eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem, police and the IDF must be on high alert for clashes and additional attacks.

As it tends to do when tensions are high, the IDF is also on alert for violence from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip where just last week saw over 36 rockets fired towards southern Israel from the blockaded coastal enclave. 
The IDF’s Central Command has been on guard for attacks by Hamas supporters in the West Bank, where the PA was at risk for losing its seat to the Islamist group had elections taken place. 
Hamas called the cancellation of the elections a “coup”. But, according to Walla! News, the terror group has decided to delay its response to the cancellation following the deadly disaster at Mount Meron. 
Instead, the report said, Hamas is expected to try to provoke riots during Jerusalem Day and Eid al-Fitr later this week.
While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday, it was praised by many including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
“We praise the courageous operation at Tapauch Junction. We consider it a message in the name of the entire Palestinian people that Jerusalem is a red line and harming the holy places will cause an explosion of anger in the face of the occupation,” read a statement released by PIJ.
And next Sunday, thousands of right-wing Israelis are expected to celebrate Jerusalem Day, which commemorates the reunification of Jerusalem after Israel captured the Old City in 1967.
Participants traditionally march through Damascus Gate and Jaffa Gate into the Old City before ending up at the Western Wall.  The Flag Dance, which takes place in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City, usually incudes participants shouting nationalist and racist slogans against Arabs. 
This could lead to violence.
Especially since Laylat al-Qadr, considered one of the holiest nights of the Muslim calendar, falls later that night. Thousands of Palestinians are expected to attend prayer services and other events in Jerusalem’s Old City and at al-Aqsa Mosque.
There have already been a number of clashes in Jerusalem between far-right Israelis and Palestinians, leaving hundreds injured since the police blocked access to the promenade around the walls of the Old City, and banned gatherings and a march by far-right Lehava supporters last week.
The nightly disturbances, which began at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, have calmed somewhat since the police removed the barriers at Damascus Gate, where thousands of Palestinians traditionally sit following nighttime prayers. 
However, tensions remain. Hundreds of Palestinians continue to march to checkpoints and a number of terror attacks have been thwarted in recent days, including on Sunday when a 60 year-old woman attempted to stab soldiers at the Gush Etzion junction in the West Bank.
It would not take much for the situation to spiral out of control.
As if that’s not enough, Palestinians celebrate their own Iranian-inspired Quds Day at the end of Ramadan, on May 7th. And, Nakba Day (“Day of the Catastrophe”) is just the next day. 
Commemorating the displacement of Palestinians during Israel’s War of Independence in 1948, Nakba Day is normally marked by demonstrations and violent clashes in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. 
In 2018, over 60 Palestinians were killed by IDF fire in violent clashes along the border fence with the Gaza Strip.
In 2019, Nakba Day followed a week after two-days of escalating hostilities between Israel and terror groups in the Strip. Over 700 rockets were fired by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, killing four Israeli civilians. An estimated 60 Palestinians were injured. 
This year, dozens of Palestinians are fighting against being evicted from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.
Six families were ordered by the Jerusalem District Court to vacate their homes on Sunday and seven other families were ordered to leave by August first.
In total, 58 people, including 17 children, have been ordered out of their homes. 
The court’s decision, the culmination of a decades-long legal fight, has led to clashes between the police and supporters of the families facing eviction, and has led Hamas to warn of a response should the families heed the court order.
All these events show how contested, divided and fraught Jerusalem truly is and how one small flame can spark violence across the entire region. And why the IDF and Israel police have to be at the ready.


