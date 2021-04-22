Tesla opens Tel Aviv pop-up shop

Tesla opened a pop-up store in Tel Aviv Thursday to increase interest in its electric vehicle, which it began selling in Israel in February.The company said that the shop in the Ramat Aviv Mall was "an opportunity for future owners to see the Model 3 up close and meet with Tesla staff." The pop-up exhibit will run for the next 3 months. Since launching online and phone sales of its flagship Model 3 car in Israel two months ago, Tesla has completed shipment of the first wave of about 120 orders to customers. The American electric car maker, whose skyrocketing stock price has made it one of the most valuable companies in the US, recently opened a service center in Petah Tikva. It also opened its first Supercharger station at the Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv, enabling owners to charge in minutes rather than hour.Tesla is planning on opening additional Supercharger stations across Israel: in Haifa, next month, and in Eilat. For every use, vehicle owners will have the ability to charge their batteries from home or from the office. The Model 3 is environmentally friendly, with zero emissions, and has been noted for its trademark innovation, including self-parking, lane centering and semiautonomous navigation. Delivery of Tesla's Model S and Model X will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the company's new Model Y on the way, the company has said.
