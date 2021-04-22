The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tesla opens Tel Aviv pop-up shop

The company said that the shop in the Ramat Aviv Mall was "an opportunity for future owners to see the Model 3 up close and meet with Tesla staff." The pop-up exhibit will run for the next 3 months.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 22, 2021 14:50
A TESLA Model X electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow last year. (photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
A TESLA Model X electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow last year.
(photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
Tesla opened a pop-up store in Tel Aviv Thursday to increase interest in its electric vehicle, which it began selling in Israel in February.
The company said that the shop in the Ramat Aviv Mall was "an opportunity for future owners to see the Model 3 up close and meet with Tesla staff." The pop-up exhibit will run for the next 3 months.
Since launching online and phone sales of its flagship Model 3 car in Israel two months ago, Tesla has completed shipment of the first wave of about 120 orders to customers. The American electric car maker, whose skyrocketing stock price has made it one of the most valuable companies in the US, recently opened a service center in Petah Tikva. It also opened its first Supercharger station at the Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv, enabling owners to charge in minutes rather than hour.
Tesla is planning on opening additional Supercharger stations across Israel: in Haifa, next month, and in Eilat. For every use, vehicle owners will have the ability to charge their batteries from home or from the office.
The Model 3 is environmentally friendly, with zero emissions, and has been noted for its trademark innovation, including self-parking, lane centering and semiautonomous navigation. Delivery of Tesla's Model S and Model X will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the company's new Model Y on the way, the company has said.


Tags Israel autonomous vehicles Tesla
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sarah Halimi murder: No excuse for killing, hating Jews - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett's choice: Heed history’s call or Netanyahu’s sweet nothings

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Meet the org. helping West Bank Palestinians keep their homes, land

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by