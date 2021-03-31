The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

New Tesla Supercharger station opens in Tel Aviv

The announcement was eagerly welcomed as Israel has introduced and integrated more electric vehicles into the market and onto the roads.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 31, 2021 04:02
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG/FILE PHOTO)
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG/FILE PHOTO)
Tesla has opened its first Supercharger in Israel, located at the Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv, the company announced on Tuesday. The Supercharger is built and engineered to recharge Tesla cars quickly, for long-distance travel. 
The announcement was eagerly welcomed as Israel has introduced and integrated more electric vehicles into the market and onto the roads.
With the new charger, the Model 3 Tesla that opened to customers last week will now have the ability to recover "up to 120 kilometers" – all within a charge of only five minutes. It is also cheaper than the price of refueling a traditional engine. 
The Model 3 is environmentally friendly, with zero emissions, and has been noted for its trademark innovation, including self-parking, lane centering and semiautonomous navigation. 
Tesla is planning on opening additional Supercharger stations across Israel: in Haifa, next month, and in Eilat. For every use, vehicle-owners will have the ability to charge their batteries from home or from the office. 
The way they work is by charging the vehicles very quickly, and gradually slowing down as the battery fills up. 
The Supercharger includes six V3 superchargers, which will eventually cut charging time by about 50%, Tesla explained in a press release, sourcing their company data. 
Car-owners will have the ability to know when the battery has been filled through the Tesla app. 
Additionally, Tesla rolled out a new feature called On-Route Battery Warmup, which enables the car to automatically heat up to the best charging temperature, reducing charging time by about 25%. 
The chargers have a peak charge rate of up to 250 kilowatts. 
Tesla cars were officially approved for sale in Israel back in January, 
Another model, Model Y, is "on the way," according to the release. 
Zev Stub contributed to this report. 


Tags Eilat Haifa environment cars Elon Musk Tesla
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Professor Dan Ben-David

Wake-up time: Israeli Society’s Moment of Truth - opinion

 By DAN BEN-DAVID
Amotz Asa-El

How can this circus end while respecting the voters' verdict?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by