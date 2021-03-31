New Tesla Supercharger station opens in Tel Aviv

The announcement was eagerly welcomed as Israel has introduced and integrated more electric vehicles into the market and onto the roads.

With the new charger, the Model 3 Tesla that opened to customers last week will now have the ability to recover "up to 120 kilometers" – all within a charge of only five minutes. It is also cheaper than the price of refueling a traditional engine.

The Model 3 is environmentally friendly, with zero emissions, and has been noted for its trademark innovation, including self-parking, lane centering and semiautonomous navigation.

Tesla is planning on opening additional Supercharger stations across Israel: in Haifa, next month, and in Eilat. For every use, vehicle-owners will have the ability to charge their batteries from home or from the office.

The way they work is by charging the vehicles very quickly, and gradually slowing down as the battery fills up.

The Supercharger includes six V3 superchargers, which will eventually cut charging time by about 50%, Tesla explained in a press release, sourcing their company data.

Car-owners will have the ability to know when the battery has been filled through the Tesla app.

Additionally, Tesla rolled out a new feature called On-Route Battery Warmup, which enables the car to automatically heat up to the best charging temperature, reducing charging time by about 25%.

The chargers have a peak charge rate of up to 250 kilowatts.

Tesla cars were officially approved for sale in Israel back in January,

