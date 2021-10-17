The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Teva Naot to present capsule collection at LA fashion show

“Fashion is a kind of language... it has the power to motivate cultural messages to embrace order and allow different parts of society to feel a part of the whole, in a little more comfort."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 17, 2021 21:20
Susan Lax, the 'mother' of Teva Naot (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Susan Lax, the 'mother' of Teva Naot
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Teva Naot will participate in Los Angeles’ Kornit Fashion Week and will present a capsule collection designed with a branding that is all about colorful and happy celebrations.
The capsule collection models are currently in the final stages of design and production, and will be shipped to the US and distributed to a select group of fashion designers who are also working on a compatible outfit for the shoes.
Michael Illouz, CEO of Teva Naot, said: “After a difficult and stressful period, it is symbolic that the message we chose to convey in the collection is lightness and joy.
Fashion is a kind of language, and as such it has the power to motivate cultural messages to embrace order and allow different parts of society to feel a part of the whole, in a little more comfort.”
The collection will include a variety of quality leathers in unique color arrangements – turquoise, cream, black and purple floral, cream-colored leather with black scribbles, and all of them will be matched with colored soles.
FROM RIGHT TO LEFT: Teva Naot CEO Michael Iluz, spokesmodel Dana Grotsky and owner Steve Lax (credit: ANCHO GOSH)FROM RIGHT TO LEFT: Teva Naot CEO Michael Iluz, spokesmodel Dana Grotsky and owner Steve Lax (credit: ANCHO GOSH)
The surprise, and the bigger and more exciting news in this collection, will be a first look at the Teva-Naot-Nova Milan collaborative products: vegan shoes made from pineapple leather.
The development of these materials will allow Teva Naot to offer 100 percent vegan shoe tops, and take advantage of the depreciation in the pineapple-growing industry.


