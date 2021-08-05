The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The beginning of the end for Bibi? - analysis

Likud source: "He's becoming a loser, dragging Likud down. He needs to reach conclusions"

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 5, 2021 15:26
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU speaking at the podium in Knesset, August 2, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Four Likud Knesset members eating Jerusalem Mixed Grill sandwiches (Meorav Yerushalmi) at the Hatzot Restaurant on the capital's Agrippas Road, not far from the Knesset, on Tuesday caused plenty of conspiracy theories.
Two of them, Nir Barkat and Yuli Edelstein, hope to succeed former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as head of Likud. The third, Haim Katz, is chairman of the powerful Likud central committee and has become an ally of Barkat. The fourth, Eti Atiya, is a confidante of Katz and a relatively unknown MK who would not be recognized in public.
But Barkat and Edelstein were immediately recognized, and the photo of their table spread like wildfire on social media. 
Were they planning a rebellion in Likud? Would they soon be eating Netanyahu for lunch?
"There was no conspiracy other than that we had two hours between votes and we were hungry," Katz said.  
Edelstein and Barkat also cautioned against reading too much into the photo. But they clearly didn't mind being seen in public together, or they wouldn't have gone there.
The timing of the photo was also significant. The day before, Netanyahu lost a key secret ballot vote in the Likud faction on the party's candidate for the judicial selection committee. It was Netanyahu's first loss in Likud on anything in 12 years.
MK Keren Barak had the support of 80% of the faction until Netanyahu endorsed her. Since losing to MK Orly Levy-Abecassis in an 18-11 vote, Barak has told people that she would have won had Netanyahu not backed her publicly. 
"In that secret-ballot vote, the true balance of power in Likud was revealed," a Likud source said. "The vote wasn't for or against Barak or Levy. It was a vote against Bibi, and two thirds of the faction made their voice heard."
The day after the meal in the restaurant, Netanyahu lost again, this time in the Knesset plenum. The MKs voted for MKs Efrat Rayten (Labor) and Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) and left the Likud with no representative on the committee for the first time in two decades, when six Supreme Court judges are about to be replaced.
The Knesset as a whole clearly wanted to send a message to Netanyahu that it did not want him touching the courts when he is on trial. Likud MKs admitted voting against their own party's candidate to send the public a more serious message about the former prime minister.  
"Bibi has reason to worry, because this is the beginning of the end for him," a Likud source said. "He is becoming a loser, dragging Likud down. He needs to reach conclusions after this big failure."
No, Netanyahu is not going anywhere any time soon. But if Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stays in power for two years and his rotation with Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid approaches, that could be the time when a majority of the Likud gets the courage to tell Netanyahu he has to clear the way to prevent Lapid from taking power. 
Lapid received tons of flack since KAN political correspondent Michael Shemesh revealed on Wednesday that he has not been attending meetings of the coronavirus cabinet. The criticism intensified after he said he did not feel the need to start attending such meetings.
His explanation that the meetings had nothing to do with his Foreign Ministry and that he trusted Bennett did not satisfy his critics and gave him very bad press that he is not used to receiving.  
There were those who speculated that the true reason Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman have not attended the meetings is that they did not want to receive blame for whatever goes wrong with COVID-19 in Israel. Deflecting responsibility is not a good strategy for becoming prime minister. 
Lapid could still change course and start attending the meetings. If he does not, he could find himself having enough time to go out to restaurants, as Likud MKs do nowadays. 


