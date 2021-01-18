The haredi draft management office is falling apart

A scare in the IDF, that the mechanism for drafting the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) recruitment system is falling apart according to Yisrael Hayom. Many months have passed since the incident were the draft numbers of haredis into the IDF was faked. Half a year has passed since Colonel Telem Hazan who was in charge of the haredi draft and exposed the fake numbers has left the position of the Haredi Management Office. The Human resources department of the IDF is insisting that they need to find "worthy replacement" for him, yet no one has been appointed. In the meantime it seems that a officer from the reserves will take over sometime in the future. Yisrael Hayom was also notified that some key officers and soldiers that help run the section for drafting haredis into the IDF have left. Thus leaving a critical man power shortage in the department.An army source told Yisrael Hayom that "the Haredi Management Office is falling apart." Once it was important to drive up the draft number of the haredi population and now that need has been sidelined. The political establishment has lost interest in the haredi draft. The source's statements are confirmed by the data recently presented in the Knesset, according to which there is a jump in exemptions for young people who are candidates for security service among the ultra-Orthodox sector. During the discussion, it emerged that the reason for the "teaching of his art" among IDF exemptions is 16 percent and is rising all the time. On the other hand, the IDF says that the reason for the increase in exemptions is due to the increase of the ultra-Orthodox population in general.At the end it comes down to that there is no leading the haredi draft. On the one hand there are reports that there is an actual increase of the haredi population that wants to draft to the IDF. However, there is no officer in charge of the Haredi Management Office and requests are falling through the cracks and there is no one to push for them to draft.There are conflicting reports during the corona period. Due to corona pandemic there is a raise in the number of haredi that want to draft, given that there are also haredis that do not want to draft. The IDF said there is a drop in the number of haredis that are going to join combat units yet there are other reports that there are not enough vacancies for the ones who do want to draft into combat.
Some reports suggest that there is a rise in numbers and the IDF does not have the ability to absorb them and other reports say that the numbers are decreasing. Either way, it is clear that there needs to be a permanent officer in charge of the Haredi Management Office.