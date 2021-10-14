The iconic Jaffa clock broke. An olah watchmaker is getting it fixed

An olah (female immigrant) from Denmark will fix the clock atop of Jaffa ’s iconic tower within a month.

Susanna Kaufmann made aliyah from Copenhagen at the beginning of the 1990s. She has some 40 years of experience in clockmaking, which have established her as an authority in the field, to the point that a few years ago she was offered a position at Buckingham Palace as the royal family’s private watchmaker.

“However, I was living in Israel, I had a young son and I was not ready to move,” she said.

For over a century, the clock tower has been a symbol of the city and has kept residents and visitors alike updated with the time.

In 1901, about 100 clock towers were built across the Ottoman Empire to celebrate 25 years of Sultan Abdul Hamid II’s reign. Under the sultan, the empire continued a process of modernization that included the expansion of its railways.

Jaffa Clock Tower (credit: IDO GUR, PIKIWIK)

The legend says that the actual cost of the clock was covered not by the authorities, but, by a private individual, Yossef Moial, who owned a business in the square and wanted to avoid people stopping by his store to ask for the time on the way to the nearby train station, built in 1892.

The clock broke around two months ago, and several watchmakers who had worked on it in the past had not been able to fix it.

Kaufmann, however, was able to identify the malfunction and order the spare parts. The clock is expected to be repaired in the next month.

In an interview for the Veterans column with The Jerusalem Post Magazine a few years ago, she said that her parents wanted her to become a dental technician but she had other ideas.

“During the breaks, while I was learning to become a dental technician, I would go to the [other] teacher and learn about watches,” she noted. “Clocks are the only ‘machines’ that can work for 300 years... If you take cars, planes or trains, none of them can last that long.”