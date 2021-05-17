The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

From Jaffa to Jerusalem: A century of conflict

In the absence of an explanation driven by recent events, the question remains: what is the cause of the rising violence spreading across the Jewish state?

By YARON BUSKILA  
MAY 17, 2021 15:59
DEMONSTRATORS PROTEST the killing of Palestinians in Gaza, at the Jaffa Clock Tower square in 2018. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
DEMONSTRATORS PROTEST the killing of Palestinians in Gaza, at the Jaffa Clock Tower square in 2018.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Between 1921 and 2021, Jaffa has always served as the crevice of the volcano that represents the Jewish-Arab conflict in Israel, precariously perched upon the precipice of a potentially explosive eruption.
The status quo exactly a century ago, when the first nationalist clash between Arabs and Jews erupted in this ancient port city, remains the status quo today. A once quiet and generally peaceful neighborhood where Jews and Arabs lived and worked side-by-side, Jaffa was instantaneously transformed into a cesspool of violence when marauding Muslims rioted in the streets 100 years ago, leaving 47 Jews dead, including writer Yosef Haim Brenner. Jewish blood flowed through Jaffa, like lava through Pompeii, indiscriminate, but intentional in every way. 
Fueled by the Balfour Declaration and British support for the establishment of “a national home for the Jewish people” – the violence is now fired by empty declarations from a biased international community demanding a homeland for Palestinian Arabs, whose welfare they care not at all for, outside the context of extracting from Israel what little has been bequeathed to it, and for which Israelis have already sacrificed so much.
As the modern state system evolved, the struggle between Arabs and Jews remained uniquely unsettled. Similar conflicts between peoples and the agreements that followed – arrived at in due course by the clashing parties themselves, or imposed upon them by their imposing colonial overlords – typically resolved (or at least tempered) the emergent tensions resulting from a rapidly changing and newly modernizing world at the turn of the last century. But in Jaffa – as is true now in mixed cities like Lod and communities all across Israel – resolving the rancor of Arabs towards Jews remains elusive. Here, no conflict nor contract has definitively quelled the quivers of volcanic quakes.
Today, all that stands between the Jaffa riots of 1921 and those today, is the stalwart strength of the Israeli security forces. Without them, the very real promise of those in the streets who now (and again) shout itbah al-yehud, or “slaughter the Jews” would be fulfilled.
But if history is any measure of man, and his tenacious tendency to repeat himself, the promise of “The Jaffa Riot of 2021” or beyond – which would certainly result in the death of its current Jewish residents as it had its past ones – remains a tangible, if not imminent, threat.
Despite historical precedent, despite rockets raining from Gaza on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, despite the violent protests of Israeli-Arabs, threatening cities and towns where “these types of things don’t happen,” despite the ceaseless stream of subversive, hate-filled speech spewed across every social media platform and despite the clearly stated promise by Israel’s enemies that “Jerusalem is in danger,” last year marked another in which there was no change of any kind in the status quo of the Temple Mount. No additional days nor times were added to the four sparse hours permitted in the early morning and afternoon for non-Muslim visitors, no additional security measures were put in place to ensure terrorists masquerading as Muslim worshipers were not exploiting this holy space for nefarious activities and few, if any, restrictions were enforced on Friday prayer gatherings or those during Ramadan.
Not even the Supreme Court ruling regarding the return of Jewish homes in Jerusalem to their rightful owners – cautiously arrived at only after many long years of deliberation by the justice system – can be identified as the cause for which we can attribute the ongoing Muslim blood libel against the Jews.
In the absence of an explanation driven by recent events, the question remains: what is the cause of the rising violence spreading across the Jewish state?
“The perpetrators feed on social pressure,” writes former MK Anat Berko in a 2010 study conducted on the moral infrastructure of terrorists. “This thinking stems from hatred of the other, and from the normalization of violence, which is built into [their worldview].” We see this manifest time and again in acts of terrorism perpetrated across the world – in Jerusalem, Jaffa and Jakarta; in Manchester, Melbourne and Manhattan.
 The fate of Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque – plainly stated – is not the causal factor behind violence in Israel, which is mirrored by an ever-growing number of violent attacks by Muslim terrorists across the world, and for which they are now far too many to count. 
Rather, the culture of violence among Arabs generally – and Israeli-Arabs specifically – is deeply embedded in the historic nature of the very many lies peddled to them in the name of Islamic extremism. Seeded in the writings of Hassan al-Bana, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, who radically altered the role of Islam in Muslim cultural life, religion has been designated as a means for violence, and has been successfully deployed as such.
This violence has stealthily seeped into Israeli-Arab society, shrouded in a cloak of religiosity and carefully cultivated by the most radical elements and members within it. The response to this accumulated hatred, as it is sold to the Israeli-Arab population by its corrupt religious and political leadership, can only be realized by fighting the so-called (Jewish) “infidel.”
These cultural norms are further nurtured and fortified by the Arab educational system, which consistently reinforces these messages, planting the seed of hatred within young minds as early as kindergarten, persisting throughout high school, and even overtly at the university level. And all under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority to which the governance of the Palestinian people has been bestowed, and to which the international community – the Biden administration included, as its recent remarks suggest – has given far too much flexibility to achieve its radical and destructive ends.
These underlying structural factors are then exploited as a response to recent events, like the canceled Palestinian elections, the expulsion of illegal Arab squatters from homes to which they had been legally found to have no claim, and access to the Temple Mount which, as previously noted, has been subject to no tangible change in status at all.
Compounded by the slowing down of daily life during Ramadan, a month traditionally marred by Muslim violence against Jews, what we are seeing is a confluence of events creating a perfect storm from which the thunder of religious radicalism can strike like lightning – anytime or anywhere.
A year after the coronavirus raced across the world, immune to our borders, running rampant through countries and cities, while infecting Israeli residents from all backgrounds and faiths, the disease of Jew hatred – which has laid siege to the Arab community – crossed from Jaffa to Jerusalem, and into the other mixed cities across Israel. It saves as a stark reminder that the Jewish-Arab conflict is always, and again, about to start but rarely, if ever, close to its end.
The writer, a lieutenant -colonel (res.), is the secretary-general of the Bithonistim.


Tags jaffa Israeli Palestinian Conflict Arab Israeli conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler’s daughter, attorney Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Why Israel needs olim just as much as olim need Israel- Opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

The Sinai formula: how it can impact our everyday lives

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by