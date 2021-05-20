The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The story of Napoléon, the Jews and Israel

Revolutionary France famously advocated equality, and this manifested itself in “emancipating” the Jews of France, elevating them to be equal citizens with other Frenchmen.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 20, 2021
An 1806 French print depicts Napoleon Bonaparte emancipating the Jews
An 1806 French print depicts Napoleon Bonaparte emancipating the Jews
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Napoléon Bonaparte (1769 – 1821) may have been a small man in physical stature, but he was a giant in French history – emperor for more than 10 years and a military leader who conquered much of the region.
Beyond this, he had a significant role in the history of the Jews and the Land of Israel. 
Revolutionary France famously advocated equality, and this manifested itself in “emancipating” the Jews of France, elevating them to be equal citizens with other Frenchmen. Napoléon even designated Judaism as one of the official religions of France.
In countries that Napoléon conquered, he extended France’s exalted ideals, abolishing laws that limited Jews’ rights to property (opening the ghettos), to worship and to take part in a greater range of occupations.
It is unclear why he advocated such “liberal” policies – whether from a deep-seated belief in universal human rights or a desire to see Jews assimilate and become a greater French asset. There are also examples of antisemitic beliefs in his writings, as well as indications that he favored recreating a national home for the Jews in the Land of Israel. His reign was relatively short, but the overall effect of his actions on Jews was a game-changer in many places.
NAPOLÉON’S ARMY was also militarily active in the Land of Israel, which at that point was controlled by the Ottomans with British support. After subduing Egypt, the French emperor directed his forces to impose a siege on Jaffa, a key mercantile center. Jaffa fell in March 1799 at the cost of some 50 French lives and several thousand Ottoman lives. 
It is known that the French established a military headquarters in Ramle.
The end of the French ambitions in this region came shortly after with the siege of Acre, which Napoléon expected to fall quickly but the Ottomans, vigorously reinforced by locals and significant well-equipped British troops, including naval forces, held out for two months (March to May 1799) and ultimately repelled the French, who admitted defeat – and their dream to march on to Jerusalem was forever abandoned.
Had the French prevailed in Acre, the history of this region would likely have been unquestionably different.


