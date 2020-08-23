The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
The week in readers' photos

Jerusalem Post readers send us their best pics of the week

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 23, 2020 17:22
(photo credit: DEBORAH STRAUSS)
(photo credit: DEBORAH STRAUSS)
Send photos of what you saw or did this week to Jpostmagphotos@gmail.com with your name and where the picture was taken. Feel free to add additional related info about the photo and/or suggest a caption.


FOR SURFING, you’ve got to be brave/ Like Yossi and Vera and Dave. They’ve taken their stand/ on their boards in the sand/ Now all that they need is -- a wave. (Leora Leeder)

KEEP SILL: Little lasses and lads in Lakiya love ledges – accordingly, she came in through the bathroom window. (Deborah Strauss)

EXPLOSIVE ART: The ner tamid in the Latrun base shul is made from a ballistic shell. (Harriet Mark)

STAYIN’ ALIVE: Drive-in movies may be a thing of the past, but the pandemic era has ushered in the era of socially distanced concerts from your car, like this one in Beit Shemesh last week. Honk if you love the band. (Karen Feldman)

ON TRACK: That’s probably not the best place to take a knee, if you follow my train of thought. (Leah Yerushalmi)



