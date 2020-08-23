The week in readers' photos



KEEP SILL: Little lasses and lads in Lakiya love ledges – accordingly, she came in through the bathroom window. (Deborah Strauss) FOR SURFING, you've got to be brave/ Like Yossi and Vera and Dave. They've taken their stand/ on their boards in the sand/ Now all that they need is -- a wave. (Leora Leeder)



EXPLOSIVE ART: The ner tamid in the Latrun base shul is made from a ballistic shell. (Harriet Mark)



STAYIN’ ALIVE: Drive-in movies may be a thing of the past, but the pandemic era has ushered in the era of socially distanced concerts from your car, like this one in Beit Shemesh last week. Honk if you love the band. (Karen Feldman)



ON TRACK: That’s probably not the best place to take a knee, if you follow my train of thought. (Leah Yerushalmi)



