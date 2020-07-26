The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The week in readers' pictures

Jerusalem Post readers send us their best shots of the week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 26, 2020 15:54
(photo credit: DEBORAH STRAUSS)
(photo credit: DEBORAH STRAUSS)
 Send photos of what you saw or did this week to Jpostmagphotos@gmail.com with your name and where the picture was taken. Feel free to add additional related info about the photo and/or suggest a caption.

CORONA CORN: Kibbutzniks in Ein Hanatziv must have been smiling ear to ear when they stalked these plants to play a corny pandemic prank on them. (Hinda Glassner)
THESE ROCKS are part of the Kibbutz Dafna memorial to the 73 military personnel who died nearby in the February 1997 helicopter disaster. (Barbara Zaffran)
BY THE time we got to Woodstock, we were disappointed to discover that it was a lumber yard in Talpiot and not a music festival on Yasgur’s farm with 400,000 participants. (Alex Liverant)
HIS FAMILY pooled their resources so that this little squirt could keep cool and have some summer fun on a hot Ra’anana balcony. (Gidon Shapiro)
NOT GILL-TY: There is some-fin truly amazing about a fisherman who can cast his net upon the waters so spectacularly in Hadera.
 (Deborah Strauss) 


