LOVE AND art in the age of corona: It’s hard to mask your emotions when you passionately kiss. (Harriet Mark)I PROTEST and clearly my sign says it all!
(Stuart Gherman)
BEAK SEASON: Jerusalem’s broad selection of the freshest seafood available is endorsed by this discriminating patron (a white-throated kingfisher) in Gazelle Valley. (Samson Bierig)BEACHGOERS WITH an aversion to getting sandy can enjoy their time at the shore simply by keeping the sand at arms’ length, as demonstrated by this bather comfortably relaxing in the sun. (Deborah Strauss) cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });PULMONARY IMPULSE: Following social media convention, Jerusalem residents are encouraged to “heart” grassy areas that they like in Gan Sacher. (Barbara Zaffran)AMAZINGLY PATIENT, Bob Jones/ Went into a bank for some loans. “This line is so long; It’s lucky I’m strong/ Or by now I’d be just skin and bones.” (Naomi Halpern)
