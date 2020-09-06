The week in readers' pictures

FOREST FLAVOR: While tree huggers are to be lauded for their enthusiastic concern for protecting the environment, we suspect that tree lickers can’t taste the forest for the trees. (Tova Weinberg)PUBLIC SERVICE announcement: We wish to take this opportunity to remind our readers of the importance of carefully following assembly instructions. (Yosef Symonds)WAKE UP and smell the kitten: Cats may not be your cup of tea – but then again, in some strange way, they might actually be just that. Pour little creature. (Daphne Coleman)TO GET a leg up on life, sometimes you must stand your ground, put your best foot forward and toe the line. Remember, love is all you kneed. (Karen Feldman)WAVE HELLO: Summer is almost done, but the surf is still up for children who never get board learning to surf at Herzliya Beach. (Raphael Hulkower)