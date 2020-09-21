The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
The week in readers' pictures

Jerusalem Post readers send us their best shots of the week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 17:22
Send photos of what you saw or did this week to Jpostmagphotos@gmail.com with your name and where the picture was taken. Feel free to add additional related info about the photo and/or suggest a caption.
DON’T ERASE: A new face is now in place to grace the space on a wall of this former Jordanian army base at the Dead Sea. (Stuart Gherman)


THIS GIANT camel, easily many times the size of the donkey standing under it, was recently discovered in the Judean desert. Despite its size, it was never noticed before because it was so well camelflaged. (Zev Rothkoff)


WE RECOMMEND kayaking on the Jordan, where you are likely to enjoy the verdant natural scenery: rich flora, land and water fauna – and, of course, a man hanging off of a bridge. (Judith Pakes)


THIS TALENTED shoemaker, Hugh/ Whose store is as small as a pew/ Stocks leathers and steels/ To fix soles and heels./ Your shoe will be truly like new. (Charles Hexter)




WILL THE sailor who left the screen door open down there beneath the waterline please take five big steps forward... (IDF)


